Mercy and her husband, who live in the UK, were overjoyed as their two youngest children finally joined them after some years

A TikTok video captured their journey from Ghana to the UK, showing their excitement at the airport, on the plane, and upon arrival

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts with many hoping they travel too

A Ghanaian woman abroad expressed joy after her two young children joined her and their father in the United Kingdom.

Mercy and her husband have been living in the UK together since 2021, and it took them three years to get their two youngest to join them.

Mercy Kusi, a Ghanaian mother shares her joy after her two children join her in the UK. Photo credit: @mercy19887

In a TikTok video, Mercy showed her and the children at Terminal Three of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with other family members who came to see them off.

After checking in, the children and their mother went to the waiting area before boarding the flight. The next footage showed them on the plane with the food that was served by the airline.

The children watched videos on the plane and seemed excited about their relocation.

The children were seen walking at the airport after the plane landed. The big brother was pulling two sets of luggage, one for his sister and for himself.

Mercy indicated in another TikTok post that her husband had in 2023 brought her two older children. She said her man had in two years worked hard to get her and her two daughters to the UK.

She was grateful that their two youngest had now joined them. In another post, she showed her youngest two going to school in the UK. Mercy also shared that her son won an award in his first week at school.

Netizens congratulate mother for taking children abroad

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Mercy Kusi on TikTok. Read them below:

Jackie Kyerewaa said:

“I and my children will experience this in Jesus name.”

Mercy Kusi responded:

“May the good Lord see you though 🙏 🙌 ✨️.”

Hagar wrote:

“Sisy u make me sad my children too they er here with me 😭😭God good all time am in United Kingdom am happy for u sisy.”

Ohemaakumiwaa🇬🇭🇬🇧🇦🇪🙏 said:

“I tap into your blessings sis🤲🙏.”

Ororoba Mavis wrote:

“I double tap into this blessing.”

Comfortsekyiwaaba said:

“This is the doing of the lord and it's marvelous in our sight 🙌.”

Cisca Osew wrote:

“Awww I tap into your blessings 🙏 I can't wait to welcome my daughter...God remember me 🙏.”

Ryta said:

“Jehovah I connect me and my family in travelling blessings in Jesus name Amen 🙏🙏.”

Jully love❤️💓💖 wrote:

“Amen n Amen ooooh I tap into ur blessings my sister I pray that one day, one day it will get to my turn in Jesus mighty name Amen 🙌🙌🙌🙌💯.”

