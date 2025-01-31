Legacy the Barber, a Ghanaian hairstylist based in Dubai has shared his experience with Cristiano Ronaldo's family

He noted that he's had an amazing experience with the renowned international footballer's family ever since he encountered his son

Netizens who saw the videos of Legacy the Barber speaking about his relationship with the Ronaldo family were thrilled

A Ghanaian barber who grooms Cristiano Ronaldo's son has opened up about his relationship with the Ronaldos.

The young man, popularly known as Legacy the Barber, recently returned from Dubai and shared his experience with Ghanaian YouTuber, Zionfelix.

Legacy the Barber opens up about relationship with the Ronaldos. Image source: Legacy the Barber

Source: TikTok

In his video, he narrated how he got access to the Ronaldos, stating that he did so through his first son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

He claimed the renowned player's son reached out to him after a friend recommended him for a haircut and has remained a close companion to the young boy since then.

Legacy the Barber noted that he's visited the renowned player's home on several occasions to trim his son's hair and has also had the opportunity to personally give Ronaldo a haircut.

He stated Ronaldo and his son are very humble and friendly people who always welcome him to their house.

Additionally, he described Ronaldo as a very generous person and indicated that the professional footballer purchased an expensive watch for him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens hail Legacy the Barber

The video of Legacy the Barber sharing his experience has garnered various reactions from netizens. Many congratulated the young man for his achievement.

Source: YEN.com.gh