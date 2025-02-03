About 10 students from the Ga-Dangme communities in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana have been awarded scholarships to further their studies at the UPSA

The scholarships, according to a post sighted online, will cover tuition fees, accommodation and internship opportunities

This gesture is part of the University of Professional Studies, Accra's Corporate Social Responsibility to its community

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has awarded scholarships to 10 Ga-Dangme students to pursue various programmes for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The scholarships cover full tuition, residential accommodation, and internship opportunities for the entire duration of their studies.

University of Professional Studies Accra awards scholarships to 10 Ga- Dangme students. Photo credit: @upsaccra/X.

Source: Twitter

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, each of the beneficiaries was presented with their letters of admission at a short ceremony held in one of the offices inside the administration block of the UPSA on Friday, January 31, 2025.

According to the X post, the 10 students were selected from various Ga communities including Osu, Teshie, Ga Mashie, Ada and Nsakinaa in the Greater Accra Region.

The 10 lucky Ga-Dangme students looked visibly excited as they received their letters of admission to further their studies at the university for free.

The awarding of the scholarships forms part of UPSA's corporate social responsibility to indigenes of the community it operates in.

When UPSA was formed

The University of Professional Studies, Accra is a public university located in the Greater Accra Region.

Formerly known as the Institute of Professional Studies, the school was founded in 1965 by Nana J.K. Opoku Ampomah.

However, in 1978, the Government of Ghana took over the school by the Institute of Professional Studies Decree, 1979 (SMCD 200).

Since its establishment close to 60 years ago, the UPSA has continued to post massive enrolment numbers running into thousands.

The post below shows the moments the 10 Ga-Dangme students were presented with their letters.

UPSA Gets New Vice Chancellor

The school is currently led by Professor John Mawutor, who was appointed as Vice Chancellor in May 2024.

During his induction ceremony in December 2024, Professor John Mawutor pledged to transform the school into a world-class university in Ghana.

As part of his promise to make the UPSA the university of choice in Ghana, the Vice Chancellor recently announced that the school would introduce a compulsory coding course for its students.

This move is aimed at equipping graduates of the school with basic computer programming skills to enable them to compete in the ever-evolving world of work.

Josephine Sena Dzonu named UPSA valedictorian

Earlier, YEN, com.gh reported that Josephine Sena Dzonu was crowned valedictorian of the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies at the UPSA.

The brilliant young lady graduated top of her class with a Final Cumulative Grade Point Average (FCGPA) of 3.79.

While delivering her valedictorian speech, the Ghanaian lady expressed gratitude to God for her academic success.

Following her impressive academic achievement, Josephine was celebrated by her friends and family at the graduation ceremony.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh