The University of Professional Studies, Accra is set to make coding a compulsory course for its students

This was announced by the new Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor

This is part of new measures being introduced by the UPSA to equip its students with basic computer programming skills

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has announced plans to make coding a compulsory course for its undergraduate students from the ensuing academic year.

According to the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the school, Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, the course is being introduced to equip graduates of the school with basic computer programming skills to enable them to thrive in the ever-evolving corporate world.

Speaking at a function recently, the UPSA VC said the managements of the school intend to produce quality and job-ready graduates.

“We want to create an environment where every student who passes through UPSA must know basic coding," he said.

This bold move is one of several new initiatives Prof Mawutor aims to introduce as the newly inducted VC.

Ghanaians applaud the decision

Some Ghanaians applauded the UPSA for its decision to make coding a compulsory course for its students.

@WilliamsonADK said:

"This is intrinsically not necessary. Reason is not everyone is interested in coding. You can’t introduce a course that most student are likely to find challenging, which will likely take most time from focusing on equally important course. It should be optional."

@amadu_osmanu also said:

"This is a good initiative but I think it should be made an elective so that students who are interested in it will rather choose it."

@nesis007 commented:

"Sheeeeeeesh!!! VC be doing the most.This is interesting. Keep up the good work guys!"

@EfoKantoona also commented:

"These level 100s deɛɛɛ…You people no do the scouting well at all."

Below is the post announcing the new initiative by the UPSA.

Professor Mawutor's appointment

Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor was appointed as the VC for the UPSA by the Governing Council in May 2024.

He succeeded Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey, who served from August 5, 2016, to May 2025.

After this, Prof Mawutor was formally inducted as the new Vice Chancellor in December 2025.

Speaking at his induction ceremony, he pledged to transform UPSA into a world-class university.

UPSA has five pillars of academic discipline based on technology: promoting interdisciplinary research, entrepreneurship, innovation, and volunteerism, and upholding, protecting, and enhancing the university's culture and brand.

