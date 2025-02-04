A Ghanaian lawyer in the US has cautioned Ghanaians against the use of middlemen to secure visas to the US

In an interview, he lamented such people who arrive in the US fumble when questions are asked about their visas

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the young man's concerns

A Ghanaian immigration lawyer based in the US, Eric Okyere Darko has sent a word of caution to Ghanaians desirous of travelling to the US.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Lawyer Eric Okyere Darko said it was imperative for people eager to relocate to the US to be wary of using middlemen to acquire visas.

Ghanaian lawyer in the US Eric Darko advises persons on the correct procedure to go about visa acquisition. Photo credit: @Net2TVGH/YouTube @Washington Post/Getty Images

He lamented that many people who seek the assistance of middlemen are often put under scrutiny about their visas only for them to give answers that prove they played no role in the visa acquisition.

"If you have obtained a visa and plan on coming here, one ensure you know how you obtained the visa. Many people have visas but they do not know how they obtained those visas. And so when they are asked one or two questions about the visas then their answers go south."

Lawyer Okyere Darko added that such people upon arrival at the airports are made to go through secondary examination, deported or put before an immigration judge.

"When it happens like that, they would have to go through secondary examination. They may either deny entry, put you in jail and put you on the next flight or you have to see an immigration judge."

He also advised Ghanaians in the US residing at the border towns to be very careful since US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are very active in those areas.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 800 likes and 16 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to US-based lawyer's immigration advice

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the lawyer's advice to Ghanaians about visa acquisition.

BIG HENRY commented:

"Yes it's true because immigration officers asked me the same question at Stansted Airport, UK."

yaw dwarkwaa indicated:

"This is very good advice from the immigration lawyer and we are grateful to him for sharing such tips with us."

Juliet Asamoah wrote:

"My family is joining me in the USA in 2wks though they have legal documents but I am scared because they will pass through Washington."

Derick Kelvin replied:

"Yes he's right, but let him talk about how Africa can develop and we can leave these people's country."

Woman hopes Twene Jonas gets deported

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman caused a stir after she named Twene Jonas as the one person who should be deported from the US.

She lashed out at the social commentator for being disrespectful and prayed that he be sent back home.

The market woman even opened up on plans to report him to the US authorities.

