A video of a Ghanaian man complaining about the alleged behaviour of some immigrants in the US has gone viral on social media

The young man, Nana Yaw, claimed that some Ghanaians were being bribed with $1,500 to snitch on their brothers and sisters in the US

Many on social media who came across the video expressed concern over the allegation about immigrants being made by Nana Yaw

Some illegal immigrants in the US, including Ghanaians, are allegedly taking bribes to snitch on each other amid the ongoing mass deportation.

This is being alleged by a young Ghanaian man based in America, identified on TikTok as Nana Yaw.

According to the young man, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is enticing Ghanaian immigrants with $1,500, equivalent to GH¢22,757.93, to provide information on their friends who lack proper residence permits.

This unfortunate situation, he suggested, had led to the arrest and detention of many African immigrants in the US.

In a video circulating on TikTok, Nana Yaw said he would wish the worst of anyone who snitched on him to the ICE officers for questioning.

"I have heard that people are taking $1,500 to provide information on illegal immigrants. Why are Africans like that? How much is $1,500 that you have to snitch on your brother? No one should try this on me. If this thing affects me and I'm deported, I will curse the person who did that to me when I get to Ghana," he said.

Consequently, Nana Yaw cautioned those Ghanaians betraying their brothers in the ongoing mass deportation to desist from doing so.

What is happening with US mass deportations?

The US mass deportation, announced by President Donald Trump in January this year, is still ongoing.

Many illegal immigrants from Africa, Asia, and North and South America have been sent back to their home countries.

So far, no Ghanaian has officially been deported but reports have suggested that many are facing deportation.

Netizens react to Yaw's claims about immigrants

Upon coming across the video by Nana Yaw, Ghanaians on social media expressed concerns over Nana Yaw's allegations.

ICE raids Ghanaian man's apartment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ICE officials raided the apartment of a young Ghanaian man who recently moved to the US.

In a video, the young man expressed frustration over the raid by the authorities and expressed fear of being deported to Ghana.

Speaking in an interview, the young man said he travelled to the US through the back door, passing across the Mexican wall.

