"Immigrants Allegedly Taking $1,500 Bribes to Snitch on Each Other": US-Based Ghanaian Man Alleges
- A video of a Ghanaian man complaining about the alleged behaviour of some immigrants in the US has gone viral on social media
- The young man, Nana Yaw, claimed that some Ghanaians were being bribed with $1,500 to snitch on their brothers and sisters in the US
- Many on social media who came across the video expressed concern over the allegation about immigrants being made by Nana Yaw
Some illegal immigrants in the US, including Ghanaians, are allegedly taking bribes to snitch on each other amid the ongoing mass deportation.
This is being alleged by a young Ghanaian man based in America, identified on TikTok as Nana Yaw.
According to the young man, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is enticing Ghanaian immigrants with $1,500, equivalent to GH¢22,757.93, to provide information on their friends who lack proper residence permits.
This unfortunate situation, he suggested, had led to the arrest and detention of many African immigrants in the US.
Trump Mass Deportation: Undocumented Ghanaian man shares his frustration amid ongoing ICE raids in his city
In a video circulating on TikTok, Nana Yaw said he would wish the worst of anyone who snitched on him to the ICE officers for questioning.
"I have heard that people are taking $1,500 to provide information on illegal immigrants. Why are Africans like that? How much is $1,500 that you have to snitch on your brother? No one should try this on me. If this thing affects me and I'm deported, I will curse the person who did that to me when I get to Ghana," he said.
Consequently, Nana Yaw cautioned those Ghanaians betraying their brothers in the ongoing mass deportation to desist from doing so.
What is happening with US mass deportations?
The US mass deportation, announced by President Donald Trump in January this year, is still ongoing.
Many illegal immigrants from Africa, Asia, and North and South America have been sent back to their home countries.
So far, no Ghanaian has officially been deported but reports have suggested that many are facing deportation.
Netizens react to Yaw's claims about immigrants
Upon coming across the video by Nana Yaw, Ghanaians on social media expressed concerns over Nana Yaw's allegations.
YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of these reactions below:
@Michaelsosei_Pencil_Art also said:
"Hmm I don't actually understand people, why would someone be so selfish?"
@rejosh also said:
"Nigerians will never do that to his country man da."
@nanasarpong630 commented:
"Your own Ghanaian people will sell you out!!! Just cos of that money, just be mute and vigilant,God bless you, stay safe one love."
@maabenaoky also commented:
"Believe me God will protect you in Jesus name amen."
@Lincdogo wrote:
"That’s why I love staying alone without any black man around me."
ICE raids Ghanaian man's apartment
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ICE officials raided the apartment of a young Ghanaian man who recently moved to the US.
In a video, the young man expressed frustration over the raid by the authorities and expressed fear of being deported to Ghana.
Speaking in an interview, the young man said he travelled to the US through the back door, passing across the Mexican wall.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.