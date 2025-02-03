A Ghanaian man in the US says he is not afraid of deportation under ICE, as he has a business and savings in Ghana

In an interview, he stated that he is even willing to surrender to ICE since they would cover his ticket, though he dislikes the handcuffs.

He said that many fear deportation because they lack preparations and have no ties back home, unlike him

A Ghanaian man in the US said he is not scared to be deported back to Ghana under America’s President Donald Trump’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The young man said he knows he would be sent back to Ghana if he is caught and he is looking forward to it.

According to the young man he has set up a business in Ghana and will not be financially challenged if he is caught by ICE agents and deported.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the Ghanaian man said he has saved some money and is looking forward to the ICE agents arresting him.

“I am looking for a place where the ICE agents are so I surrender. They will pay my ticket fare for me. The only thing I don’t like is the handcuff and chains on your hands and legs respectively.”

“I am not relying on them for my ticket though because I have written down the date I want to return to Ghana. But in case they arrest me I don’t have an option,” he clarified.

The man said that many immigrant people are unhappy about the deportation because they have not made any preparations back home to settle. He added that others do not even have any relationship with family back home hence making it difficult.

“Some people sold all their properties to travel abroad but for me, I have a business running in Ghana while I’m abroad. I employ people and all. So I don’t see why I should fear deportation.”

Netizens react to Ghanaian in US’ assertion

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by SVTV Africa. Read them below:

@opokupatrick1884 said:

“This guy is saying my mind. He is making a lot of sense.”

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

“This guy is going back home but he speaks the real truth in all his interviews. Big ups SVTV AFRICA fans 🎉.”

@PaulNyarko-oc7gb said:

“Am here in 🇺🇸 ...what this guy is saying is true paaa n he is making alot of sense.”

@NightManCanada wrote:

“Travelling is becoming tougher. Travelling in the past is totally different from today. Home is home. Nice interview. Shout out to SVTV Africa.”

@abacrankson8761 said:

“One thing that all of us as travelers should know is, you can never be accepted in one’s country for ever. Especially those of us who don’t want our children to go with us to visit our country of origin.”

@hamxastillbelieve4184 wrote:

“I've never been happy ever since I left my momo business to travel to Germany, which I was doing very good 😭 Going back home soon. GH is rather heaven but we don't know.”

US Deportation: Five Ghanaian Students Allegedly Detained

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian students in the US have reportedly been detained by ICE agents.

This happened after one of their friends reported them to the agents after he was arrested by the immigration officials.

This development was reported by another Ghanaian man based in the US.

Source: YEN.com.gh