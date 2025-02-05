Prophet Ogyaba's cheating saga has ignited a wave of reactions from many Ghanaians including well-known personalities

The latest to comment on the matter is renowned Ghanaian preacher, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour

Opambour heavily criticised Prophet Ogyaba and advised him to admit his wrong, study the word of God well and repent from his ways

Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour has weighed in on the cheating saga of Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Ogyaba.

In a video, Opambour heavily criticised Prophet Ogyaba, urging him to admit his fault and stop justifying it publicly.

His comment comes after Prophet Ogyaba confessed to cheating on his wife with one lady identified as Cassie, who was a member of his church.

Ogyaba justified his action, claiming that despite being a pastor, he was human and capable of making mistakes, igniting mixed reactions from the public.

He has been heavily criticised by many people who believe his action was wrong and unpardonable, including renowned Ghanaian Bishop Obinim.

Obinim in a video asked him to shut up and stop justifying his behaviour since it was disgraceful and unacceptable.

The latest to comment on the matter is Opambour who also believes that Ogyaba's handling of the matter is wrong and should not be countenanced.

Opambour advised Ogyaba to take reading his Bible seriously and build a better relationship with Christ.

Netizens react to Opambour's remarks

