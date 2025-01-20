Bishop Obinim's kids, in a video, Angel and Promise, were spotted in their father's church after their recent return to Ghana

The controversial pastor's two kids looked all grown up as they posed for photos with a church member

The video of Bishop Obinim's grown-up kids triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians in the comment section

International God's Way Church founder Bishop Daniel Obinim's two children courted attention after a video of them abroad surfaced on social media.

The controversial pastor shares three children with his wife, award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Madam Florence Obinim.

Florence Obinim rose to prominence in the Ghanaian music industry in the middle of the 2000s with her smash hit, Osoro Ne Yefie.

After performing at a music event in 2024 after a four-year break, the renowned gospel singer recounted how she had shifted focus from active music to preaching and serving as a church leader, deputising her husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church.

In recent years, Bishop Obinim regularly travelled abroad to spend time with his children and wife, Florence Obinim, who were based in the US.

Bishop Obinim's kids look all grown up

In a viral TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, two of Bishop Obinim's three children were spotted at their father's church after returning to Ghana from their residence in the US.

The video showed Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim's second child, Promise Obinim, and the couple's youngest child and only daughter, Angel Obinim, posing for photos with a close family friend and church member, Victoria Brown, after their Sunday church service.

Promise and Angel Obinim looked grown-up and tall as they excitedly hugged the church member who had met them to welcome them to Ghana after their many years abroad.

Below is the video of Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim's kids:

Bishop Obinim's kids stir reactions

The video of Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim's two kids, Promise and Angel, looking all grown up and tall following their return to Ghana triggered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Nana Hemaa Efya commented:

"Angel has grown well paaa oo eii 🥰🙏."

Herty Armah said:

"They have grown beautifully."

Mina commented:

"Wow, Angel is a big girl now ❤️."

SALLY said:

"Abroso ooo abroso🙏🥰."

celestinaamankwah7 commented:

"Nice one there."

Empress Gifty's kids bring dog to funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Empress Gifty's daughters caused a stir during their entrance at their late 70-year-old grandmother and Kumawood actress Agnes Aba Annan's funeral at the Tema Community 8, No.3 school park on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

The gospel musician's daughters wore similar outfits and brought along a dog to the funeral service, which they gave to their mother before their grandmother was finally laid to rest.

Empress Gifty's two daughters and their dog garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

