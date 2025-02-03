Popular Ghanaian pastor, Prophet Kofi Oduro has waded into the controversy involving Prophet Ogybaba and his side chick

In a viral video making rounds on social media, Prophet Oduro said the man of God had brought shame to the name of the Lord

Netizens on social media thronged the comments section of Prophet Oduro's video to share their views on Prohet Ogyaba's infidelity

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has chastised some of his colleague pastors whose acts of indiscretion have brought the work of God into disrepute.

Preaching at his church on Sunday, February 2, 2025, Prophet Kofi Oduro said many self-acclaimed men of God, including embattled Prophet Ogyaba, were bringing shame to the Lord's name.

Prophet Kofi Oduro chastises Prophet Ogyaba over his side chick scandal. Photo credit: @Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He said pastors in Ghana must appreciate the enormous trust placed on them as preachers of the gospel and behave according to the word of God.

Prophet Kofi Oduro's remarks came in the wake of the recent controversy involving Prophet Ogyaba and his side chick, Cassie.

He suggested that the behaviour of the self-acclaimed prophet had amounted to abuse of his position as a preacher of the word of God.

"We bring shame to the name of the Lord. Look at the way some pastors have given people the opportunity to disrespect the word of God," he said.

"If you have a wife and someone comes to your church, your job is to lead the person to salvation... It's not my job to abuse that person. I hold an office of trust and I cannot abuse the office of trust. There is too much defamation, maligning and marginalising against the pulpit and the altar of God," he added.

Prophet Ogyaba's side chick scandal

Prophet Ogyaba, known in private life as Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, had been in the news since last work over a cheating scandal involving him and his side chick.

Cassie, a former member of the embattled preacher's church, claimed he had pursued her and eventually impregnated her before abandoning her afterwards.

Following this, Prophet Ogyaba came out publicly to admit to having an extra-marital affair and apologised, further stating that she wanted to destroy his image.

Reactions to Rev Oduro's video on Ogyaba

Many Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on Prophet Kofi Oduro's video as sighted on X.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments to the video below:

@__dhokabeatz said:

"This man is really not a pastor he's a social engineer in suit with Bible knowledge."

@KwameTraveler replied:

"Because of how blunt he was towards your darling NPP party? See you."

@Winslag1 also said:

"Can he present his sermon without insults? Asem ben koraa ni. It’s hard to listen to him with all those insults. Too much."

@nkotei commented:

"It’s needed. Many have walked away from the faith because of ill-prepared pastors."

Prophet Ogyaba breaks into tears

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Prophet Ogyaba had wept during praise and worship.

In a video that went viral on social media, the pastor was seen crying as he led the ministration.

Despite Prophet Ogbaya's apparent show of remorse, netizens still felt outraged and criticised him.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh