Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong has gone viral after giving a speech in his local dialect

The hardworking and wealthy businessman explained why he opted to speak Twi on the floor of parliament

Some social media users have commented on Ohene Kwame Frimpong's trending video on Facebook

Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong delivered his maiden speech and contributions to parliamentary proceedings in his local dialect.

The independent candidate and serial businessman stated that his constituents have urged him to speak Twi to motivate them to follow and listen to parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking on the floor of parliament, Ohene Kwame Frimpong stated that there is a great urgency for the government to improve road infrastructure to boost tourism and promote the economy.

"My constituents have told me several times that they want to hear or understand most of what we speak about in parliament in the local languag."

“Mr. Speaker, first of all, I would like to thank my sister, Felicia Adjei, for drawing our attention to these important issue."

“Sometimes it is appalling to see our young ladies engaging on the street, so I want to draw the government's attention to this issue.”

Asante Akyem North MP speaks Twi

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions after a video of Asante Akyem North MP Ohene Kwame Frimpong speaking Twi during parliamentary proceedings went viral on Facebook.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Abdul Mubarak Baba stated:

"Best mp Bigscout Media waaaow he is changing something."

Abrantepa Cudjoe stated:

"I think there should be a day in our parliament where only local languages would be spoken. It would be very nice and exciting to hear that."

Samuel Commey

"If it was an ewe doing this, you could see the disdain. Speaker should not encourage this since fuels tribalism. I really want to hear GA man also..than we see.

Tankwakaaza Mugabe stated:

"See how beautiful it is by speaking our local language."

Mohammed Kaminye stated:

"Waiting for my mp to speak waali in parliament."

Eva Datladypainter stated:

"This is beautiful till everybody start speaking his or her language then we will all see 🤔."

Fred Odei stated:

"What is beautiful about this, is how can we use over 200 languages to debate in the chamber? let’s keep it real for once."

Nana K Yaw stated:

Thank you very much for speaking Twi we are proud of you

Nana Yaw stated:

"It's time parliament acquire auto-translation gadgets for each member of parliament and all the staff."

Watch the video below:

