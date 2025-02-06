Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib, in videos, was spotted serving some members of his constituency at a party held by the roadside

The Weija-Gbawe MP later shared his plate of rice with some beautiful women who also attended the public party

The video of Weija-Gbawe MP Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib sharing food at a party triggered positive reactions from social media users

Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib has garnered attention after videos of him at a party surfaced on social media.

Weija-Gbawe MP Jerry Ahmed Shaib serves food to people at a party on the street. Photo source: @kobby7547

Source: TikTok

In the viral TikTok videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young politician was spotted serving some members of his constituency at a party held by the roadside.

The video showed Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib leaving through the main gate of a house with a tray that had four plates of rice with stew and meat carefully placed on it.

The Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe constituency approached a group of little children and women who were seated on plastic chairs under several canopies.

As he entered the canopy, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib engaged in a friendly conversation with many kids as he served the plates of rice. The MP later served a group of women with a plate of bush meat and intervened as they fought each other for other foods on their table.

In another video, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) member, who got elected to parliament for the first time after winning his parliamentary race in the December 7 general elections looked excited as he shared his plate of rice with some beautiful women who also attended the public party.

Watch the videos below:

Reactions to Jerry Ahmed Shaib serving food

The video of the Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe constituency, Lawyer Jerry Ahmed Shaib serving food to people at a party triggered positive reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

KS commented:

"NPP leaders are soo humble."

Kobby's Collection said:

"I must say I'm obsessed with you Jerry, bless you💯🙌."

Kabs Manga commented:

"May Allah bless and protect him."

Joshua Tetteh said:

"Keep on doing Good."

The Rich'Mans wife commented:

"See me smiling saaa🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Lilly Mends said:

"We love him too much 🥰🥰🥰. God richly bless him so much."

user4113253666393 commented:

"He does not care that he is an MP 🙏. It means he is not different from us🙏🙏🙏."

Asante Akyem North MP consumes porridge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asante Akyem North MP was spotted consuming porridge with his constituents early in the morning.

Honourable Ohene Kwame Frimpong enjoyed the meal with bread from rubber by the roadside as he was being recorded.

The Member of Parliament interacted with a young man, whom he bought food for at the food joint.

Source: YEN.com.gh