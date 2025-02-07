Outgoing SIC Insurance MD Hollister Duah-Yentumi earned a monthly salary of GH₵70,000 with additional allowances and perks

Her benefits included entertainment, canteen, professional allowances, personal staff payments, travel perks, and a government car

Duah-Yentumi's earnings became public after she sued over being removed and later replaced following the change in government

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The outgoing Managing Director (MD) of SIC Insurance Hollister Duah-Yentumi received a gross monthly salary of GH₵70, 000.

Her annual allowance totalled GH₵840,000 and included other perks while Duah-Yentumi was serving as the MD of SIC Insurance.

Ex-SIC MD Hollister Duah-Yentumi receives GH₵840,000 as annual gross salary and additional allowances. Photo credit: sicinsurancegh

Source: Instagram

Her earnings became public knowledge when she filed a lawsuit in court contesting her removal and replacement after a new political party took power.

President John Mahama appointed James Agyenim-Boateng to succeed Duah-Yentumi, who was appointed by Nana Akufo-Addo during his tenure as Head of State.

According to the court documents, aside from her salary, Duah-Yentumi received an entertainment allowance of GH₵7,000 each month, and a canteen allowance of GH₵850 monthly.

She was also given a professional allowance of GH₵1,200 and payments for personal staff, including GH₵3,000 each for house help and personal security and GH₵2,000 for a gardener.

The MD also received $3,000 for a tour each year, $810 per diem for official trips, and GH₵3,000 for sports club membership. Her utility bills, property rates, and taxes for her official residence were also fully paid.

She is further entitled to a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, which would be sold to her at the end of her term, a mobile phone with rechargeable units, and 450 litres of fuel per month.

Under her contract, these earnings and benefits were subject to an annual 15 per cent increment review.

Netizens comment on salary of SIC MD

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions on social media on the earnings of the SIC MD amid her court battle.

@CFCSeybanku said:

"Gate man, house girl and security man seeing thier salary is 3k instead of 600gh"

@Mzzfelcy wrote:

"70k per month nu, is it in shillings or Ghana Cedis. Eeeiiii !!!!!!"

@awonluemi said:

"The house help self the take pass we teachers. Entertainment allowance alone 7k when a teacher in the rural area doesn't even get quarter of these. Hmm Ghana Apuui!"

@ArhinGodfr90902 wrote:

"I always say that the heads of the state Institutions Dey chop pass hɛɛr.. den agencies, authorities, commissions dem departments?? Foorgett 😂."

@ik_akoi said:

"The reason I’ll always choose being CEO than a minister of state. Aside all these benefits there is no pressure on you from the public to perform. U can choose to go to work when u want."

@tweeter_nurse wrote:

"3k for a house help na me a nurse koraa how much do I earn?"

@al_varo777 said:

"Entertainment allowance? Ei."

Who is former SIC MD Duah-Yentumi?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Hollister Duah-Yentumi refusing to hand over to her successor James Agyenim Boateng.

Reports suggested that the Ghanaian lawyer had locked up her office and withheld the keys, intending to fight the matter in court.

YEN.com.gh compiled four facts about the attorney, mother, and role model Duah-Yentumi as she prepares to contest her removal.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh