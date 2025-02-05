Parliament has approved the nominations of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and 11 others as ministers-designate

The minority group boycotted the approval of Ablakawa because of concerns over his unexplained wealth

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin literally washed his hands off the nomination in Parliament

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Parliament has officially approved the nominations of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and 11 others as ministers-designate following an extensive debate and voting process.

The approval of Ablakwa, though, was not without controversy as the Minority boycotted his approval.

Minority legislators boycott Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s approval as Foreign Minister. Source: Parliament of Ghana

Source: Facebook

Their reasons for abstaining revolved around the issue of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), past controversies, and others. The consensus was that he acquitted himself well on issues relating to foreign affairs.

With the Minority opting out, Ablakwa’s approval was secured solely by a voice vote.

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin took centre stage and literally washed his hands off the nomination as he again questioned Ablakwa's unexplained wealth.

"We are not part of the sins he has committed. All the Airport Hills sins are on their heads. If he repents and comes back to this house, we will accept him."

Bimbila MP Dominic Nitiwul also reiterated concerns about Ablakwa's ability to rent property at the luxurious Airport Hills in Accra where the cheapest property is GH₵7,000 a month, according to Meqasa. MPs make a basic salary of GH₵15,000.

Among the other MPs approved were Dr Rashid Pelpuo, MP for Wa; Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, MP for Nanton; Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram; Kofi Adams, MP for Buem; and Joseph Bukari Nikpe, MP for Saboba.

Ablakwa heading ORAL committee

Ablakwa has gotten a reputation as an anti-corruption crusader because he shared leaks regarding questionable Akufo-Addo administration deals.

He was subsequently tapped to head President John Mahama's Operation Recover All Loots preparatory committee.

The Minority in Parliament urged Akufo-Addo appointees to boycott the Operation Recover All Loots preparatory committee.

The Minority caucus argued that the creation of the ORAL preparatory committee was not constitutional.

The ORAL team was launched on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, with Ablakwa as its chairman.

The ORAL committee comprises Ablakwa, former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, COP Kofi Boakye, Martin Kpebu, and Raymond Archer.

How to contact ORAL

YEN.com.gh reported that people can make reports to ORAL through the toll-free number 0800 900 111 or its official website, www.oralgh.org.

Suspected corruption could be reported via email at public@oralgh.org.

At the time, Mahama's transition team has assured that the confidentiality of informants who make reports will be protected.

The transition team assured that these platforms prioritise security and confidentiality to protect informants from any risk of reprisal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh