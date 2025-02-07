Some victims of the Kantamanto market fire outbreak have cried foul over the lack of financial support to enable them to recover from their loss

When the incident happened, Ghanaians poured out in their numbers to donate large sums of money to the leadership of the traders

However, in a media interview, the traders said they have not benefitted from the donations made to their leadership

Traders at the Kantamanto market in Accra have expressed frustration and disappointment over the lack of financial support they have received to recover from the inferno that occurred in January this year.

It will be recalled that on January 2, 2025, the Kantamanto market was ravaged by fire, ruining several businesses in its wake.

Some victims of the Kantamanto market fire outbreak cry foul over lack of financial support despite donations to their leaders. Photo credit: @JoyNewsOnTV/X.

More than 3,000 shops were reported to have been burnt to ashes by the fire outbreak, leaving many traders, the majority of whom are women, without their livelihood and trading capital.

When the incident occurred, there was an outpouring of public support for the victims, with many Ghanaian philanthropists, including celebrities, business moguls, and politicians, donating to support them.

However, despite the massive donations made to the market leadership, some victims of the Kantamanto market fire outbreak said they had not received any financial assistance.

Speaking to the media, one of the victims, who claimed to have lost GH¢160,000 in the inferno, said she had yet to receive any support from the market leadership.

Another woman, who also spoke to the media, stated that she had not benefited from the donations.

"We haven't received anything. Me, I haven't received anything," she said.

Below is the video of the traders sharing their frustration over the lack of financial support.

Kantamanto traders meet President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the leadership of the Kantamanto market traders met President John Dramani Mahama to brief him on the fire outbreak.

The meeting with the president was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Monday, January 13m 2025.

During the discussions, President Mahama assured the Kantamanto traders of his government's commitment to help them get back on their feet.

Following this meeting, the Government of Ghana donated GH¢1 million to support victims of the fire outbreak.

