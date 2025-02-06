A video of a Ghanaian woman in the US expressing joy after reuniting with her neighbours has got netizens talking

She explained that her Latino neighbours were rounded up by the ICE on suspicion that they were in the country illegally

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the reaction of the woman

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

It was all joy for a Ghanaian woman currently living in the US after she reunited with her neighbours.

This comes after she alleged that her neighbours who were earlier picked by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) almost a week ago had returned home.

A Ghanaian lady in the US rejoices as neighbours who were arrested by ICE return home. Photo credit: @jesuswithmaakos/TikTok @The Washington Post/Getty Image

Source: UGC

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh TikTok showed the woman in an excited mood as she expressed joy at seeing her neighbours of Latin American descent once again.

She said although she was to yet engage them in the conversation to know what transpired while they were taken away, she was glad they were back.

Beaming with smiles she opined that the incident was proof that immigrants in the US play a huge role in the growth and development of the country.

She wondered if Americans would work in certain fields like the farms and agriculture sector once immigrants were deported from the country.

"Now they have realised that we play in an integral in developing the country. Recently some people demonstrated against the crackdown on immigrants saying their agricultural products were going bad due to the lack of farmhands."

She concluded by urging Ghanaians not to pass down the opportunity to relocate to the US.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to ICE raids

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the ongoing mass deportation in the US.

Ama Nyame indicated:

"My sister, tomatoes are expensive now koraa."

Genesis indicated:

"Thanks mom. for your update and encouragement. God bless you."

Vicky indicated:

"May God also bless you for your good work"

sheforlife600 commented:

"Wow we thank you and Amen sis things will come down in Jesus name."

Walkinman@87

"That's great news, I am happy for them."

Driver in the US reacts to ICE raids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian driver in the US admitted he was afraid due to the ongoing crackdown on illegal migrants.

He expressed worry over the raids saying many people now tend to stay indoors.

He lamented that he now moves around with the necessary documents like his passport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh