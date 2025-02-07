Wode Maya, a popular Ghanaian YouTuber, has expressed excitement after meeting Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man

Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya has had a chance encounter with the richest man in Africa, Nigerian entrepreneur Aliko Dangote.

Wode Maya, who was in Grenada to explore the country, could not hide his joy upon meeting the richest man in Africa, who was also in the Caribbean on a business trip.

A popular Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya meets Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote while in Grenada. Photo credit: @Wodemaya/Facebook.

Shortly after the meeting, the Ghanaian YouTuber shared a photo of himself shaking hands with Aliko Dangote at a forum in Grenada.

Taking to social media to reveal, Wode Maya expressed excitement over the opportunity to meet the African business magnate.

"Finally, a handshake with the Richest Man in Africa. The richest man in Africa with the village boy," he wrote in the caption.

Who is Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote?

Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, who was born in Kano to a wealthy Hausa family.

He is the founder of the Dangote Group, which has several businesses across the African continent.

The Guardian, based in the United Kingdom, named him as the richest man in Africa and the richest black man in the world, growing his net worth from $9.2 billion in 2013 to $13.9 billion in 2024.

Below is a TikTok video of the meeting between Wode Maya and Aliko Dangote:

Wode Maya's fans excited at meeting

Wode Maya's unexpected encounter with the richest man in Africa generated excitement among his fans on Facebook.

Below are some of the comments:

@Ben Dotsei Malor said:

"Awesome. Glory to God, Almighty. Deep calleth unto deep. This is just great, and it had to happen among the Diasporan family in Grenada. Dangote's purpose, building and creating ability, humility, simplicity, and achievements need to be studied and applied."

@Timothy Mukule also said:

"Congratulations, it’s grace. God is allowing you to sit on the table with Kings. Keep up the good work."

@Eric Zivan commented:

Please bandage that hand, bring it to Ghana and shake my hand before washing, my destiny is in your hands now bro thank you."

@Baba Nile Jalia also commented:

You inspire me so much bro. Am Kenyan I watch all of your videos and they give me reasons why not to give hope on my dreams and also faith that I can make it in Africa as an African. One day you'll have showcase my story too."

Wode Maya marvels at Kwame Despite's mansion

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Wode Maya met Ghanaian business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite.

Upon arrival at his residence in East Legon, the YouTuber marvelled at the luxurious mansion of the businessman.

Wode Maya said he had been inspired to work harder to acquire more wealth for himself after meeting Despite.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

