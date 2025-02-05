Nana Pooley: Friends of the Deceased Kotoko Supporter Demand Justice

Friends and family of the deceased Kotoko supporter, Nana Pooley, are still reeling in pain over his unfortunate demise

The staunch supporter of the Asante Kotoko football team was unalive by some irate fans following a violent clash

In media interviews, some individuals purported to be friends of the late football fan have demanded justice for his family

Some friends of the deceased Asante Kotoko supporter, Nana Pooley, have demanded justice for his tragic death.

The group, still reeling from the loss of their beloved friend, called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Nana Pooley's passing.

Friends of Nana Pooley, the deceased Asante Kootoko supporter, demand justice. Photo credit: @gossipclass/TikTok.

Speaking to the media following the sudden death of their beloved friend, the group urged the Ghana Police Service to bring perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

In a video excerpt of the group's interaction with the media sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Nana Pooley's friends warned of a revenge attack on the people of Nsoatre if justice is not served.

"We want them to arrest the individual responsible for his murder. If they don't bring the perpetrators to book, we will storm the town [Nsoatre] for a revenge. Even if it has to take us 100 years, we will go there to seek avenge Pooley's death," one of the boys said.

While eulogising Nana Pooley, the group said he was an innocent soul who did not deserve to lose his life in that tragic circumstance.

Nana Pooley's death

Nana Pooley was reportedly stabbed to death multiple times by some supporters of Nsoatreman Football Club during a league game against Asante Kotoko.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Nana Konamansah Park after a clash between supporters of the opposing teams.

Following this, the police arrested three suspects including the owner of Nsoatreman FC, Ignatius Baffour Awuah.

However, the suspects were granted bail on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, and asked to reappear in court on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Netizens advise Pooley's friends to exercise caution

Some netizens who came across the video of Nana Pooley's friends threatening to avenge his death advised them to exercise caution.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Yaw Zwei Own said:

"Going for revenge from Kumasi to Nsoatre, Eii u know that town well."

@Atabank3se3 also said:

"Be wise bro you’re king at your hood not someone hood."

@nanakwameagyanim4 commented:

"The truth is the person should come out, Ghana police should do something."

@K Kusi also commented

"We don't support violence but this is not how to respond Ghana we need peace. The law must work Ghana police."

Nana Pooley's mother speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Pooley's mother broke her silence over her son's untimely death.

Speaking to the media, the woman said her son was the breadwinner of the family and that his death would make life more difficult for her.

She further paid glowing tribute to Nana Pooley, describing him as a free-spirited individual who was loved by many.

