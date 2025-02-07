A video of Prophet Ogyaba's ex-lover having a good time with a friend has melted hearts on social media

This comes after she posted a video on her TikTok page where she had apparently attended a lecture

She expressed gratitude to God and showed appreciation to those who have been of support to her

Cassie, the budding Ghanaian musician whose love affair with the Founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry Prophet, Dr Prophet Ogyaba went viral has made a post on TikTok for the first time in weeks.

Cassie who now lives in the UK brought joy to many people after she posted a video of herself having a fun time with a friend.

Cassie, the ex-lover of Ogyaba flaunts her beauty in the video below. Photo credit: @cassiegh1/TikTok

The video which appeared to be taken during a lecture showed the singer in a happy mood as she vibed with a friend seated by her.

Cassie then panned the camera around which showed other students attentively listening to what was being taught in class by the lecturer.

The video then showed the part where Cassie was exploring the beauty of the city at night and posed for photos.

In the video's caption, she expressed gratitude to God for how far she had come in life.

"God is awesome, my gratitude to Edumfa Heavenly Ministries, saved by Grace," the caption read.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Cassie tells how she met Ogyaba

Cassie's latest video of her in class comes after initially she opened up on how she came into contact with Ogyaba.

In a video on TikTok, Cassie explained that they met at the airport where she used to work.

After getting to know each other, Cassie said Ogyaba professed love to her, a request she initially turned down but later accepted due to the gifts and persuasion from the married man of God.

Cassie then disclosed she was trying to get back with her ex-boyfriend who was a politician but that failed because of Prophet Ogyaba.

Ogyaba shows remorse after cheating.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Prophet Ogyaba showed remorse over his infidelity.

In a video on TikTok, the man of God who looked unhappy and confessed said his affair with Cassie was a mistake.

He added that he had no intention of leaving his current wife or making his side chick a second wife.

Source: YEN.com.gh