Prophet Ogyaba has admitted to cheating on his wife after a lady came out with details of his extra-marital affair with her

In a trending audio, the 'man of God' claimed that the lady was trying to play the victim after siphoning about GH₵370k from in just four months

His admission and claim of spending so much on the lady has triggered massive criticisms from a section of Ghanaians

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Ogyaba, the founder and leader of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry, has come up in the trends for the wrong reasons after an extra-marital affair of his became public.

In an audio making rounds on social media, Ogyaba, who has admitted to the affair, shared more insights into what happened.

A lady identified as Cassie had, in a live video on TikTok, stated that she had an affair with Ogyaba which resulted in a pregnancy.

Cassie Gh is being of extortion by Prophet Ogyaba. Photo source: @ladycassiegh, @prophetogyaba

Source: Instagram

Among other things, Cassie claimed that Ogyaba maltreated her during her four-month stay with him in his house.

Watch the video below:

Ogyaba spills more on Cassie

While Cassie had portrayed herself as the victim in the relationship, Ogyaba, known in private life as Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, claims otherwise.

According to him, Cassie was rather trying to blackmail him with private recordings from his residence.

Explaining further, Ogyaba indicated Cassie used her pregnancy and the information she had to extort him, adding that he spent approximately GH₵370,000 on Cassie in four months.

Ogyaba, among other things, listed spending GH₵60,000 on rent for a year and GH₵40,000 on electronic appliances to furnish the home. He claimed these expenditures were made under the threat of public exposure.

Before renting and furnishing for Cassie, Ogyaba claimed she had a car and other monies from him.

"She took advantage of my standing in public to dupe me. She knows I am pastor so no one will defend me and I will not speak up," he said.

Listen to Ogyaba's audio below:

Ghanaians blast Ogyaba

The audio from Prophet Ogyaba has drawn criticisms from social media users.

@missjenn6861 said:

"When will some men stop disgracing their wives? It’s very sad. Married women, take care of yourself."

@NorthKoreaNewsDaily said:

"It's shameful . He even has the guts to talk about it. He can see everything except his own sin."

@MaaAkua-w5f said:

"His marriage isn't going to be the same again after these brouhaha. There are going to be trust issues in their marriage, if care is not taken leading to divorce😢."

@BettyJohnson-u2d said:

"This how God punish fake prophets, the money they scam from the poor church members,one lady will take it back and if Ogyaba didn’t repent, more than this will happen to him."

Ogyaba gifts money to a church member

Earlier, YEN. com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba had left his church members in awe after gifting a congregant GH¢2,000 during a church service.

The woman recounted how she was saved by a kind stranger when she went broke some time ago. During the church services, she told the pastor that a man she did not know from anywhere gave her GH¢100 when she went bankrupt, and family and friends failed to come to her.

Touched by the testimony, Ogyaba, who recently sprayed money on Cecilia Marfo, handed over an envelope on his table, which contained GH¢2,000, to the woman. Taken aback by the gesture, the woman received the money, fell, and rolled on the ground, weeping in the auditorium.

Netizens who saw the post were touched and took to the comment section to congratulate her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh