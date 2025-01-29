A video of Prophet Ogyaba's mistress recounting how her love affair with the controversial man of God began has gone viral

This comes after she talked about how she met the prophet at the airport and opened up about how they became lovers

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the issue

Cassie, the budding Ghanaian musician who recently grabbed headlines after news went viral of her affair with the Founder of Holiness of Christ Zion Ministry Prophet Dr Emmanuel Akwasi Boakye, also known as Dr Ogyaba has once again set the records straight on some issues.

This comes after she opened up about how she met Prophet Ogyaba and even became his mistress.

In videos that have since gone viral on TikTok, Cassie explained that she used to work at the airport and that was how she got to meet Prophet Ogyaba.

She said after getting to know Ogyaba, the man of God professed love to her, a request she initially turned down because she was not ready for a serious relationship.

All this while, Cassie said Ogyaba was showering her with gifts and money in an attempt to woo her.

"I told him of my plan to buy a fridge and quickly he sent me GH¢8,000 to buy the fridge. Afterwards, she kept sending me money quite often. And so on his birthday, I also decided to surprise him with a gift. When I got to his house, he professed love to me but I refused and told him I was not ready."

Cassie explained that she agreed to perform at the birthday ceremony of Prophet Ogyaba at his church and that is when she finally gave in to his love demands and became his mistress.

"After my performance, he called me into his office and convinced me to accept his proposal. He also promised to take good care of me. Foolishly I accepted and he slept with me there."

Before this, Cassie disclosed she was trying to get back with her ex-boyfriend who was a politician but that failed because of Prophet Ogyaba.

"I had a boyfriend who was a politician and he was ready to sponsor me travel abroad for my masters but after I told Ogyaba about it she said the guy had an ulterior motive and told me to leave him."

Ogyaba blasts Cassie after going public

Dr Ogyaba in the heat of the brouhaha has accepted that he had an affair with Cassie.

He however lashed out at his disgruntled side chick for embarking on a campaign to smear his image because of their past.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing the report, one of the videos had raked in over 2,000 likes and 60 comments.

Ghanaians react to Cassie's and Ogyaba's affair

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the disclosure made by Cassie regarding her affair with the controversial man of God.

mamagavi Edinam indicated:

"Supply parties, pls he is a man not God so let's forget and move on, even David did more than this but God said he is a man after his own heart."

Ekua Paintsiwa Paintsil reacted:

"When you were enjoying the money were we there so why now"

Nsem nsem indicated:

"You knew what you were doing."

Ogyaba shows remorse after cheating

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Ogyaba had gone public on his extra-marital affair.

Ogyaba in a video on TikTok said his affair with Cassie was a mistake.

The controversial man of God said he had no intention of leaving his wife or adding Cassie to his marital journey as a second wife.

