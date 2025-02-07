Oheneni Adazoa: Sompa Nkomo Host Issues Stern Warning To Married Women In Ghana, Video Trends
- Oheneni Adazoa is trending online after a video of her advice to married women in Ghana went viral
- In a video, the Sompa Nkomo host bemoaned how some wives mistreat and disrespect their husbands
- Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the comments made by media personality
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Popular Ghanaian media personality, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, also known as Oheneni Adazoa has issued a warning to married women in the country.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok Oheneni Adazoa spoke during her popular radio show Sompa Nkomo on Sompa TV where she advised married women to do away with disrespect.
Delving into details she said such ladies tend to lose their husbands due to how disrespectful they are.
Oheneni Adazoa lamented that most women talk ill about their husbands and are not humble.
Backing her advice with scripture she stated that married women who continuously disrespect their husbands might lose them to others who can treat them well.
"To every disrespectful woman watching me, go and reach Esther 1: 12, because of you, no one respects your husband in your village. Don't be surprised if another takes him away from you", she said.
At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 views and 50 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians commend Oheneni Adazoa's for the advice
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised Oheneni Adazoa for the advice.
𝓐𝓴𝓸𝓼𝓾𝓪𝓻𝓱 𝓜𝓾𝓷𝓭𝓲02 commented:
"Very true Ma’am, I’m not married but I’m very mindful about my thoughts when talking to guys."
self-love indicated:
"That’s why you are my mum and in-law at the same time, Oheneni Adazoa papabi."
Quansah Adwoa added:
"Well said mummy, God bless you
Yaw walkway added:
"This is so true. As a man, I cannot stand a woman who is disrespectful and arrogant. I just hope our wives will listen to the advice from you mummy."
Oheneni Adazoa: Sompa Nkomo host celebrates husband for sticking by her side through tough times, video
NailsByEsi added:
"Wisdom is talking. God bless you Mama."
Lady celebrates hardworking husband
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman earned the admiration of many people after a video of her celebrating her husband went viral.
This comes after she was spotted in the video commending her husband for working hard to provide for the family.
She praised and acknowledged how hard her husband worked to ensure the family does not lack.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.