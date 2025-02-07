Oheneni Adazoa is trending online after a video of her advice to married women in Ghana went viral

In a video, the Sompa Nkomo host bemoaned how some wives mistreat and disrespect their husbands

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the comments made by media personality

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Genevieve Abrefa Yeboah, also known as Oheneni Adazoa has issued a warning to married women in the country.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok Oheneni Adazoa spoke during her popular radio show Sompa Nkomo on Sompa TV where she advised married women to do away with disrespect.

The host Sompa Nkomo warns wives who disrespect their husbands. Photo credit: @Oheneni Adazoa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Delving into details she said such ladies tend to lose their husbands due to how disrespectful they are.

Oheneni Adazoa lamented that most women talk ill about their husbands and are not humble.

Backing her advice with scripture she stated that married women who continuously disrespect their husbands might lose them to others who can treat them well.

"To every disrespectful woman watching me, go and reach Esther 1: 12, because of you, no one respects your husband in your village. Don't be surprised if another takes him away from you", she said.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 2,000 views and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend Oheneni Adazoa's for the advice

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised Oheneni Adazoa for the advice.

𝓐𝓴𝓸𝓼𝓾𝓪𝓻𝓱 𝓜𝓾𝓷𝓭𝓲02 commented:

"Very true Ma’am, I’m not married but I’m very mindful about my thoughts when talking to guys."

self-love indicated:

"That’s why you are my mum and in-law at the same time, Oheneni Adazoa papabi."

Quansah Adwoa added:

"Well said mummy, God bless you

Yaw walkway added:

"This is so true. As a man, I cannot stand a woman who is disrespectful and arrogant. I just hope our wives will listen to the advice from you mummy."

NailsByEsi added:

"Wisdom is talking. God bless you Mama."

Lady celebrates hardworking husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman earned the admiration of many people after a video of her celebrating her husband went viral.

This comes after she was spotted in the video commending her husband for working hard to provide for the family.

She praised and acknowledged how hard her husband worked to ensure the family does not lack.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh