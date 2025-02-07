The Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie Il was celebrated on her 25th anniversary as queen mother for the Mampong State

A coronation dinner was held in honour where chiefs and dignitaries were in attendance to celebrate her

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have eulogised Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie Il on her Silver Jubilee

It was joy and excitement as a coronation dinner was organised in honour of the Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie Il in Kumasi.

The ceremony was organised to celebrate Nana Agyakoma Difie Il on her 25th anniversary as the queen mother of Mampong state.

The Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie II celebrates 25 years as queen mother Photo credit: @yhawfocus/TikTok

The colourful event was well attended by the chiefs, queen mothers and other dignitaries who came to celebrate Nana Agyakoma Difie Il on her Silver Jubilee.

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of The Asante Nation showed the adorable moment where Nana Agyakoma Difie Il was seen interacting with attendees at the event.

She then took to the dance floor as she danced with joy much to the admiration of the attendees at the event.

The video which had raked in 200 likes and 70 comments at the time of writing the report was captioned:

"Yesterday, Mamponghemaa organized a Coronation Dinner as part of her 25th Anniversary on the Silver Stool of Mampong State. The event was beautiful and well attended. Mamponghemaa is a beautiful woman by all standards. Happy Silver Jubilee to Nana Agyakomaa Difie II." the post read.

Ghanaians congratulate Nana Agyakomaa Difie II.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video celebrated Nana Agyakomaa Difie II on her Silver Jubilee as the queen mother of the Mampong State.

Precious Cilla commented:

"She looks like Beautiful Rebecca Akuffo Addo."

Emmanuel Kwabena Baah Acheamfour indicated:

"Congrats Nana Hemaa, She was my Boss Lady way back at Spacefon Now MTN In the late 90'S, Infact MTN needs to pay Royalties to this Queen Mother because She really contributed a lot to MTN Success today. Get closer to Her and you'll see how accommodating She is, Congrats Once Again The QueenMother Of The Silver Stool."

Matilda Owusu added:

"Congratulations Ohemaa f33f3, we pray and seek long life with good health, knowledge and wisdom. Nana please when I get pregnant I'll come and stay with you so that my child will resemble you paa."

Georgina Osei wrote:

"Congratulations to you our Beautiful Nanahemaa."

