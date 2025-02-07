Oheneni Adazoa was spotted publicly with Odifour Paul Kwabena for the first time after his dismissal from Sompa Nkomo

The radio show host hinted at a possible return for the former panellist on her popular show on Sompa FM in Kumasi

Many thronged to social media to express excitement over Oheneni Adazoa and Odifuor Paul Kwabena's possible reunion

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality, Oheneni Adazoa courted attention after she was recently spotted publicly with her former panellist Odifour Paul Kwabena on the Sompa Nkomo.

Oheneni Adazoa reconnects with her former 'bell boy' Odifour Paul Kwabena and teases his possible return to Sompa FM. Photo source: @sompa931tvghana and @keeplifegh03

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the embattled Odifour Paul Kwabena visited the heavily pregnant Oheneni Adazoa at the premises of Sompa FM for a conversation.

The radio show host noted that talks had taken place between her and the former panellist and asked for prayers from God to grant the wishes of fans who have pleaded for Odifour Paul Kwabena's return to the radio show.

Odifour Paul Kwabena also praised Oheneni Adazoa for her constant support and hinted at a possible return to Sompa Nkomo.

Odifuor Paul Kwabena's dismissal from Sompa Nkomo

Odifour Paul Kwabena was dismissed from the popular radio show by the management of Kumasi-based Sompa FM in December 2024.

Before his sacking, he was known to be the 'bell boy' for the show hosted by Oheneni Adazoa. He had been absent from the show for some weeks, which led to speculation about his future on the show before his eventual firing.

Initial reports indicated that Odifour Paul Kwabena was relieved from his duties on this show for allegedly misconducting himself around a married woman.

During an interview with GH One TV, the former Sompa Nkomo panellist later confirmed his sacking but denied the reports of him attempting to have a secret affair with a married woman who appeared on the show.

He claimed that multiple women, who previously appeared on the radio show, lodged complaints to the management of Sompa FM over some unfortunate misunderstandings, which eventually led to his sacking.

Odifour Paul noted that while he agreed that he might have misconducted himself, he did not have any malicious intentions and expected that an apology from him would end the matter, but it did not.

He also appealed to bloggers to be careful about their reportage because he did not do anything bad but felt he was being framed.

Below is the video of Oheneni Adazoa and Odifour Paul Kwabena reuniting:

Ghanaians plead for Odifuor's return to Sompa

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Oheneni Adazoa reconnecting with Odifuor Paul Kwabena below:

Nanaprempeh47 commented:

"I stopped watching the show because of him. Please let him come soon."

Joan said:

"Their bond Charley anytime I watch the program now, when it gets to the bell side, I skip."

DON QUEEN commented:

"I am very happy to see my bell boy! I have missed him k3k3 🥰🥰🥰."

Obibinii_Ba said:

"I like this man too much. Hope to see him back soon. Order in court!😅."

Oheneni Adazoa eulogises husband amid pregnancy rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneni Adazoa eulogised her husband Clement Abrefa Yeboah amid her pregnancy rumours.

The radio show host expressed gratitude to her partner for being a big pillar beside her throughout their two-decade marriage.

Oheneni Adazoa's remarks about her husband's support earned her praise and admiration from Ghanaians on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh