Otumfuo Osei Tutu II led many royal Asante stakeholders to honour the kingdom's queen mother

Nana Konadu Yiadom III, 91 was in high spirits as she enjoyed the good company of her royal family and sisterhood

Several moments from the Asantehemaa's 8th anniversary have popped up on social media

On February 6, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II joined several royal leaders to honour Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II joins Nana Konadu Yiadom III for her 8th anniversary as the Asantehemaa. Photo source: ManyhiaPalace

It has been eight years since the 14th Asantehemaa was enstooled. Known by all as Nana Panin, the 91-year-old matriarch sat in between Otumfuo and his wife Lady Julia at her eighth anniversary.

The queen mother plays a significant role in the Asante kingdom acting as the king's advisor and guardian of the Asante culture.

In the Asante governance system where matrilineal descent dominates, Nana Panin wields the ability to influence key political decisions about the kingdom.

Reports indicate she is the only one with the power to publicly rebuke the Otumfuo. At her honourable ceremony, the Asantehemaa in all her glory enjoyed her family's company.

Despite her age, the Asantehemaa could identify faces and exchange pleasantries with some of her guests.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III made time for prayers as members of the clergy anointed her on her special day.

In some videos from the event, the queen mother was seen cracking jokes with Otumfuo Osei Tutu who was clad in white befitting the glorious occasion.

Asantehemaa cuts cake

Scores of other female leaders in the Asante Kingdom including the Manso Nkwantwa Hemaa, formerly known as Lousika were present at the Asantehemaa's 8th anniversary.

A few of the powerful women assisted the Asantehemaa to cut the cake after which they stormed the dancefloor to to flaunt their dance moves to choral performances.

Before the dance session, some of the guests who attended the event bearing gifts came to present their gifts.

Otumfuo vibes with sick boy

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported about a light-hearted encounter between Otumfuo and a patient at the Komfo Anoke Teaching Hospital.

This comes after the king's recent visit to the hospital to inspect the progress of the Heal Komfo Anokye project.

Delighted, to see the king, the young boy yelled "Nana Piaaaaw!" a popular accolade reserved for the Asantehene, symbolising admiration and respect for his leadership. The young boy earned a heartwarming handshake from the king.

Source: YEN.com.gh