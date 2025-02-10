Queen Bella is a Ghanaian who left for the United States of America even though she had a business and some properties in Ghana

According to her, staying in the US for five years has shown her that slay queens cannot survive abroad unless they hustle

Several social media users who saw her post shared their thoughts on her assertion in the comment section

A Ghanaian lady in the US said slay queens cannot survive abroad if they are not ready to hustle since living outside Ghana strips one of some comfort.

Queen Bella said she lives in Massachusetts and works for every penny she makes unlike in Ghana where she used to receive free money.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami, Queen Bella said she started a failed cosmetics business back in Ghana. She travelled to China for the cosmetics business.

However, when the business did not survive, she travelled to Turkey and started dealing in shoes and towels. She began with just five pieces, gradually increasing to 20-30 pieces as her business grew.

According to Queen Bella, when she travelled to the US, she did not intend to stay permanently but the fast depreciation of the Cedi against the dollar made imports more expensive and that caused her not to return.

She added that because she was not going to return, she sold her car and other items in Ghana.

Even though she struggled in the beginning, Queen Bella said she persevered so she could make it. She indicated that she started from scratch in the US, initially working live-in and live-out jobs.

Comparing Ghana to the US, Queen Bella described her time in her home country as the best

“I never lived without a car or shared an apartment. But America will make you a nobody before it makes you somebody. Slay queens who don’t want to work can’t live in the US.”

Netizens support that slay queens can't survive abroad

@OG-Gass said:

"Ghana is the best country in the whole world🇬🇭🇬🇭🔥."

@princeowusu100 wrote:

"Guys I live here in America. If you want to survive here just forget about that Ghana life. Here, you need to work your as off cos you got bills to pay. If you are not lazy you will make it."

@betterhalfway1994 said:

"She is soo pretty, Is true Men over here in USA they don’t tell the truth."

@oppongamokomichael2295 wrote:

"Eish!!! 5yrs in America and you said what "akokoma" Asɛm oo😂😂."

@charleslistowel2124 said:

"Really I agree with Bella 200 million times it's about the right connections."

@GiftyDeb wrote:

"Bella dear , 0:54 I think you had a good and solid foundation so you didn't have to worry about the capital to set up a business. What about those with nothing at all? You sound posh and like dadabee sa 😂😂😂❤❤❤. People need help to move forward. CAPITAL ❤❤❤."

