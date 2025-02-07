Adom Hemaa left Ghana for the United States in the year 2000 and it took her 13 years to get her necessary legal documentation

During the 13 years when she hadn't received her documents, she lost three members of her nuclear family but could not attend the funerals in Ghana

She said she becomes sad anytime she remembers all she has been through so she could become a legal resident in America

A Ghanaian lady in the US has shared her harsh realities of living abroad without the needed legal documentation.

Adom Hemaa said she travelled to the US on a religious visa in 2022 and decided not to return to Ghana since her husband was already there.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami, Adom Hemaa said her husband was still working on his documentation to become a legal resident.

She joined him and started the process as well. However, it took her 13 years and over $57,000 to get her legal residency.

Adom Hemaa said in the years she had not become a legal resident in the US she could not travel back to Ghana and lived in fear.

“Because of legal documents, when our elder sister died eight and a half months after I arrived, I could not go home. I do not know where she was buried. In 2007, my father died. I do not know where he was buried.”

“In 2012, I was eight and a half months pregnant and my mother died. I did not see her body and I don’t know where she was buried. It hasn’t been easy,” she added.

Adom Hemaa said she grieved so much considering her mother’s contribution to her life as a child. She added that grieving her mother triggered labour.

She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors struggled to detect her blood pressure. However, her senior pastor followed the ambulance and was present by her side throughout the ordeal.

Using her experience, Adom Hemaa advised Ghanaians who want to travel to ensure that they have all their needed documents before leaving the country.

She emphasised that life abroad is more about survival than luxury. She urged Ghanaians to think critically before selling their cocoa farms and other properties to fund their travel.

Sympathy for Ghanaian lady who missed relatives' funerals

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Adom Hemaa's story.

@qweciiyke8499 said:

"I always say that those who came abroad without documents understand the hustle and life than those who came with documents. This woman is living proof . She is telling the truth about life abroad . Those in Ghana will tell you if abroad is hard, come home and let’s suffer together but they won’t understand unless they get here."

@isaacrockson7167 wrote:

"DJ Nyaame the woman is talking the truth. I knew someone who has been here for 43 years in Europe no nkraata and 35 years also."

@cyklonbeatz said:

"I wish people will show gratitude for what abrokyire has done for them🎉. They’re always quick to pour out the negative part."

@PARKERFX wrote:

"She looks and sounds like Diana Hamilton paaa."

@samuelopoku-acheampong5601 said:

"Thanks for sharing your experiences, I hope the smart ones will learn and make their own judgment. Thanks for coming."

@bernardarthur4456 wrote:

"The negativity is too much. Seldom do you hear someone pinpointing loads of positives on their life abroad. Mind you it has really worked for loads of people."

@ritaboat2 said:

"She's telling the truth, America is not easy, in Ghana all you need is 3 things to survive; your house, a car and a little business. In America we have everything but we can't even enjoy them, this is not life 🙏."

