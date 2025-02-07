Actress Nana Ama McBrown advised her fans and followers of Onua Showtime to move silently in 2025 since that was the motto she was going to live by

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, edition of the show, she noted that she would be repeating her clothes, spending less and investing more

Her advice resonated with many people who shared their views in the comment section of the video

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown in a viral video talked about moving silently throughout the year and repeating her wigs.

Nana Ama McBrown talks about repeating her wigs. Image Credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

McBrown speaks about her wigs

On Sunday, February 2, 2025, edition of Onua Showtime, Mrs McBrown Mensah, the host of the show, flaunted the blonde wig she was wearing and noted that she was going to wear it throughout the year.

"2025 is a silence year. I have said that it going to be a year of silence," she said.

Explaining what she meant by moving silently, she said that she would not be talking too much and that she would be moving silently.

In the video snippet from the show trending online, she also noted that she would not spend too much money on frivolous things but would rather spend less and invest more.

"The old things, we can repeat them a little bit. I mean c'mon let life be as simple as that because it is ours."

The mother of Baby Maxin encouraged her studio audience and followers of Onua Showtime to take it easy on themselves in 2025 and take each day one day at a time.

Reactions to McBrown's message

Many people in the comment section shared their opinions on McBrown's message on Onua Showtime.

The men in the comment section tagged their girlfriends, while others encouraged women to heed McBrown's words.

Below are the opinions of social media users to what McBrown said about her wig:

Uncle Ben 👨🏽‍🍼 said:

"I hope the ladies are listening, learn how to save! her Excellency for a reason!"

BJKENS glam cakes and deco 🥰 said:

"I always get inspired by this woman, grow in Gods grace mama 🥰🙏."

Eshun Sandra said:

"Some of us have been repeating dresses since."

perfect beauty parlour 💄 said:

"Silence Year ampa😍 more energy."

godepenterprise3 Mothercare said:

"Let life be simple ❤️, thank you Mummy."

ESTONY NANA HEMAA GOLD said:

"I have packed all my wigs kuraa 😀😀 short hair season 😀😀😀."

McBrown proudly repeats her Kente dress

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown proved that she was the queen of showbiz as she proudly repeated one of her stylish outfits.

The Onua Showtime host wore a puff-sleeved Kente dress that accentuated her curves and glamorous hairstyle.

Some social media users expressed their opinions after the TV host repeated her look for her live TV show, an outfit she previously wore for an Onua TV commercial.

