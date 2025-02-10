Ghanaian preacher Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah has made a generous donation to church members affected by the Kantamanto fire

The founder of the Believer's Worship Center put smiles on the faces of many of his church members with the gesture

Renowned Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, has fulfilled a promise he made to his church members who were affected by the devastating fire outbreak at the Kantamanto market.

The leader of Believers Worship Centre distributed a total of GH¢2.2 million to support victims who lost their businesses and belongings in the tragic incident.

In videos circulating on social media, church members could be seen expressing joy and gratitude after receiving their share of the financial support.

Some were seen jubilantly flaunting the money, overwhelmed by the unexpected relief from their spiritual leader.

The Kantamanto fire, which occurred in January, destroyed several shops and left many traders in distress.

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah had pledged to assist affected members of his congregation, assuring them that they would not be left to struggle alone.

True to his word, he mobilised the funds and distributed them among the victims, bringing hope and relief to many who had been left helpless by the disaster.

His generous act has since garnered praise, with many commending him for using his influence and resources to support those in need.

Adom Kyei announces donation to church members

