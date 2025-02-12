Rev Kusi Boateng Names Cute Baby After Dr Bawumia, Blesses Him In Video: "He'll Become President"
- A video of renowned Ghanaian preacher Rev Kusi Boateng leading a couple to name their child has surfaced on social media
- In the video, Rev Kusi Boateng named the child after the former President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
- Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some elated while others criticised the preacher
A Ghanaian couple has named their newborn son after the Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. This gesture was to honour the political leader.
The couple who admired the former Vice President’s leadership and character watched in awe as the officiating pastor, Rev Kusi Boateng named the child after him.
Rev Kusi Boateng declared powerful blessings on him. According to the renowned preacher, the child, named Marcario Bawumia Junior, has a bright future and could one day become the president of Ghana.
A video, which has since gone viral, shows the couple holding the baby while Rev Kusi led them to recite blessings upon it during a church service.
With joy and confidence, he pronounced blessings over the child’s life, expressing his belief that the baby was destined for greatness. He prayed that all the blessings Dr Bawumia possessed be upon the baby.
Watch the video below:
This is not the first time a prominent figure has inspired baby names in Ghana. Naming a child after someone is a symbol of deep respect and hope that the child will emulate the qualities of the person they are named after.
Netizens react to child's naming ceremony
Many well-wishers have flooded social media with blessings for the baby, predicting a bright future for the child.
Source: YEN.com.gh
