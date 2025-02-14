A young Ghanaian lady who has been living and working in the UK has attributed her journey abroad to the Hallelujah Challenge

In a trending TikTok video, the lady, known as Adwoa Brago, said her prayers were answered after joining the challenge

Adwoa Brago expressed gratitude to God for making her dreams of relocating abroad come to pass

A young Ghanaian lady has expressed mixed emotions after marking her first anniversary in the United Kingdom.

Adwoa Brago, as she is identified on TikTok, took to social media to celebrate and express gratitude to God for how far he had brought her.

In a video sighted on her page, Adwoa Brago was seen singing Jesus Iye by popular Nigerian pastor, Nathaniel Bassey while expressing gratitude to God,

She indicated that she secured her visa to travel to the UK after joining the Hallelujah Challenge in October 2024.

"Last year, Hallelujah Challenge (Oct edition), I was in Ghana, and this year, I'm joining from the UK," she wrote.

"God has been so so good to my family and I keep on asking myself who I’m I that you love me so much, Thank you Jesus," she further wrote in the caption of video.

The young Ghanaian lady looked emotional as she sang the Jesus Iye song in celebration of God's blessing upon her life.

What's Hallelujah Challenge

Every year, Christians from around the world gather online at designated periods to praise and worship God.

The session, which is held at dawn between 12 AM and 1 AM, is led by Nathaniel Bassey.

The praises and worship sessions have proved to be impactful as many people have shared testimonies of receiving breakthroughs.

Adwoa Bragg's Hallelujah Challenge testimony inspires many

After sharing her Hallelujah Challenge testimony on social media, a section of Ghanaians who came across the video thronged the comment sections to react.

@Cuty360 said:

"I will testify and i thank God that i and my children will move fro grace to glory des Hallelujah challenge 2025 with my water to wine testimony."

@Nyhiraba Nhana Yhaa also said:

"I sometimes feel tired in praying but as join this hallelujah challenge as my first time I pray God change my life to be a blessing to others."

@Faustina commented:

"I tap into your blessing my next hallelujah challenge I will be in the US."

Lady attributes admission success to Hallelujah Challenge

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady took to social media to celebrate her admission to the Ghana School of Law.

The young lady attributed her law school admission success to the Hallelujah Challenge session she joined last year.

She is one of several people who have had their dreams come true after joining the praise and worship session at dawn.

