A video of a Ghanaian lady celebrating her admission to the Ghana School of Law has inspired many on social media

The young lady said she gained admission the law school after joining last year's Hallelujah Challenge session

Her testimony has become a source of inspiration for many netizens who came across her TikTok video

A young Ghanaian lady, identified as Abigail Agyemang, has taken to social media to celebrate a new milestone in her academic journey.

This comes after Abigail Agyemang passed the entrance exams to the Ghana School of Law to follow her passion of becoming a barrister of the Supreme Court.

In a TikTok video posted on her page, Abigail attributed her success to the Hallelujah Challenge.

She said she joined the praise session and sought God's help to make her dreams of studying law become a reality.

What is the Hallelujah Challenge

Hallelujah Challenge is a praise programme, where Christians from across the globe meet online to worship God.

The sessions, led by popular Nigerian pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, are held daily between 12 AM and 1 AM at specified periods each year.

Abigail Agyemang, who joined the Hallelujah Challenge in October 2024, indicated that her prayers were answered.

She further disclosed the steps she took during the Hallelujah Challenge to gain entry into the Ghana School of Law.

"I used it by graduation sash and imagine myself wearing sash for law school induction," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured Abigail at the induction ceremony held by the Ghana School of Law for intake 2024/2025.

The Ghana School of Law is the only institution responsible for offering the Professional Law Course programme and the Post-Call Law Course.

Because of this, entry to the school is highly competitive and one must sit and pass an entrance exam to gain admission.

This is what informs Abigail Agyemang's happiness and expression of gratitude to God for coming through for her during the Hallelujah Challenge session.

Abigail inspires others to join the Hallelujah Challenge

Many Ghanaians who came across Abigail's testimony video seemed inspired to join the Hallelujah Challenge session this year.

Below are some of the reactions to the video.

@Vee4me said:

"I am really encouraged by your Hallelujah challenge testimony. I tap into your testimony and I pray God does it for me too this year."

@Nancy also said:

"I am so proud of you, words can never explain it."

@DROMO commented:

"The lord that visited you will change my story."

@oyeda also commented:

"This is making me emotional Abi."

Ghanaian lady urged friends to Hallelujah Challenge

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian lady, Ann Kay, also took to social media to urge her friends to join the Hallelujah Challenge.

According to Ann Kay, she was able to secure a visa to relocate abroad after joining the Hallelujah Challenge in October 2024.

Ann captured her relocation journey in a video shared on TikTok and it garnered significant reactions from her followers.

