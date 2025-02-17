A video of a Ghanaian man passing out as a soldier of the British Army has sparked reactions online

In the video, the young man, identified as Kophy, was seen in his beautifully tailored army uniform

Many Ghanaians who came across the video of his passion out ceremony on TikTok thronged the comment section to congratulate him

A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to celebrate a new beginning in his life after relocating abroad to seek greener pastures.

Kophy, as he is identified on his socials, shared on TikTok that he had joined the British Army.

In the TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kophy was seen going through his passing-out ceremony, where he took his oath of allegiance to the monarch of the United Kingdom.

The young Ghanaian man looked visibly excited while going through the final process of becoming a soldier in the UK.

Kophy indicated in the caption that his journey to enlisting as a soldier in the British Army was daunting; however, he was able to sail through nonetheless by the sheer grace of God.

"God has been good. Character, competence and resilience. Wasn’t a smooth journey but everything was worth it," he wrote in the caption.

How to join the British Army

The British Army is open to citizens of Great Britain and Commonwealth countries of which Ghana is a key member.

To enlist as a soldier from Ghana, one must visit the portal of the British Army to apply upon meeting the requirements.

When successful, an applicant is required to move to the United Kingdom for the remaining stages of the enlistment process.

Below is the video of Kophy's passing out ceremony:

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian man

Some netizens who came across the video of the Ghanaian man passing out as a soldier of the British Army thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

Below are a few of the reactions.

@frankiscollection said:

"Congratulations Ojam…. We are proud of your achievement."

@Andyan@ also said:

"CongratulationsM Officer Ogyam."

@Kojo_Owusu commented:

"Corruna Company.... the toughest in Winchester."

@KwakuDee also commented:

"Ogyam nie . You are blessed bro."

10 Ghanaians joined the British Army

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that about 10 Ghanaians passed out as soldiers in the British Army.

A video that went viral on social media showed the group, comprising about eight men and two men, posing for a picture after their passing out ceremony.

Each member of the group applied to join the UK army separately from Ghana after meeting the requirements.

Many who came across the video congratulated them for their success abroad.

