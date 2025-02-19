A young man could not contain his joy after he realised that trotro fares could now be paid electronically

He expressed hope that the new initiative would be accepted nationwide and used as the mode of payment for transport fares

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the initiative

A Ghanaian man was filled with joy after he boarded a mini commercial bus popularly known as trotro and realised that passengers could pay their transport fares electronically.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @qwesi_mulaferg showed a short clip of the interior of the minibus where the tap card reader was fixed at an advantageous place easily accessible to passengers who prefer to pay their fares electronically.

Although the young man did not attempt to pay his fares using that medium, he expressed delight that such an initiative dubbed Tap & Hop had been introduced.

The man who had this rare experience in Kumasi expressed hope that the initiative would be extended to other parts of the country.

"The trotro today I entered had an option to pay with a card. I would be nice if all of them had this," he wrote in the caption of the video.

How the Tap & Hop works

A post on the socials of Tap & Hop indicated that persons desirous of enjoying this new experience could reach out to the innovators and get their cards for free.

The users can then load money on their card using the Tap & Hop App via the mobile money channels.

Users with the Tap & Hop Card can then board a trotro which has the Tap & Hop card reader machine and then tap their card on the machine once they enter the vehicle.

The users upon reaching their final destination would again tap on the card reader with the card where the exact fare would then be deducted.

"Thousands of Ghanaians are already enjoying this seamless travel experience. Why get left behind? Join the #𝗧𝗮𝗽 & 𝗛𝗼𝗽 movement, say goodbye to the daily hustle, and hello to a better way of commuting," the post on the Tap & Hop Facebook page read.

At the time of writing the report, the video of the man's reaction after finding out it was possible to board a trotro and pay electronically with a card had raked in over 2,000 likes and 39 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the new trotro initiative

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared their views on the new initiative.

yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"This is a good initiative and I hope the government will support the brains behind this move and normalise the electronic payment of trotro fares."

Lady in red commented:

"Kasoa Trotro after the swipe all your money in the bank will vanish eventually."

Braids asked:

"How will they know the right amount to deduct."

Mimmie added:

"On behalf of all troski mates we disapprove of this innovation."

