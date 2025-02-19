Twene Jonas in a video that he shared on his Instagram page pushed his BMW to the limit on a highway in the US

In the video, an excited Twene Jonas could not hide his joy as he accelerated the SUV but his joy quickly turned to fear when he spotted the police

The social commentator became frantic and began to panic, stating that if he was spotted by the cops he would be in trouble and heavily fined

Popular Ghanaian social commentator, Twene Jonas shared a video on his Instagram page, pushing his BMW X5 M Competition SUV to the limit on a highway in the US where he is based.

In the video, Jonas appeared excited as he accelerated the luxury vehicle. However, his joy quickly turned to panic when he noticed a police car ahead. Realising he could get into trouble for speeding, he became visibly frantic, expressing fear of a heavy fine if he was caught.

However, his moment of anxiety did not last long. When he saw the police vehicle take a different route, he regained his joy and resumed speeding. His dramatic reaction amused his followers, who flooded the comments section with jokes and funny reactions.

Twene Jonas has become famous for his outspoken views on social media and has been a strong advocate for BMW vehicles. Recently, he claimed to have purchased a brand-new BMW, further proving his love for the German automaker.

The BMW X5 M Competition is a high-performance SUV with a powerful twin-turbo V8 engine. It offers a luxurious interior and advanced technology, including BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment system, which features a curved dashboard screen displaying entertainment options and vehicle functions. The SUV is also known for its impressive acceleration and handling.

Twene Jonas sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

tribal_saga said:

"Masa, please stop endangering your life and the lives of other road users. This video could send you to jail. Boss, wise up."

meekmeaks wrote:

"White police might being see this but they won’t take any action now but later think about that."

size_don said:

"You know that’s reckless driving ticket right lol."

t.a.y.l.o.r_g1

"Opoosii nii no abrankyi nti MORE BADNESS! S) nitro no! 🔥"

thecrookedtruthjudge said:

"You will do aaaa die and your atanfo will be happy 😢 we beg you some of us love the warmup and we want you to live long."

gregv_97 wrote:

"Someone is doing this guy lowkey. He for dey sturdy."

iamnkansahchapters reacted:

"The America if you no go some deaa anka we no know what you go do your body ooo.😂"

