Oheneba Jude in a video he shared on his TikTok page, hit the gym to lose weight, doing some cardio on an elliptical machine

In the video, the food content creator had a serious look on his face as he used the equipment and sweated profusely in the process

In the comments section of the video, many social media users teased Oheneba Jude that he was reeling from the effects of the excess amounts of food he eats in his videos

Ghanaian food content creator Oheneba Jude has shared a video of himself working out at the gym, a move which came as a surprise to many of his followers.

Oheneba Jude hits the gym in a new video. Photo source: ohenebajude

Source: Instagram

In the video posted on TikTok, he used an elliptical machine, sweating heavily as he focused on his workout.

Oheneba Jude, who loves to consume large amounts of food while giving humorous commentary, became famous in 2024 for his content, especially his love for banku.

His popularity peaked when he appeared on Onua Showtime with Nana Ama McBrown on November 24, 2024, where he shared a bowl of fufu with the TV host. Many fans saw this as a big achievement in his career.

The gym video drew mixed reactions. Some social media users teased him, saying he was experiencing the effects of the large amounts of food he eats which has pushed him to hit the gym. Others encouraged him, praising him for taking steps to improve his health.

Although Oheneba Jude has said in the past that he takes his health seriously despite his eating habits, this was one of the few times he has shared a workout session online. In the video, he appeared slimmer and more muscular, leading many to comment on his physical change.

Oheneba Jude the famous food content creator. Photo source: ohenebajude

Source: TikTok

Oheneba Jude's gym video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Gentle_Cosmos said:

"Bra bra bra, after all this you are going to eat banku 5 and it's like you pouring water on a rock.😂"

Amos Okrah commented:

"Now you’ll be bigger than first mpo🥰 now the system will be requesting food fast fast n when you eat p3 Obolo nkoaa."

GREATNESS said:

"The song behind the video 😂💔Chairman is saying that he won’t chop again or what?"

Loretta commented:

"When you were eating we told you.😂"

berniceakomea wrote:

"Well done my Gee. You are the best wati. Those saying it's too late, why? l think it's yours that's too late."

adontengamos commented:

"Hahahaha, I told you to stop the Don Simon and take Akpeteshie but you refused."

Awo’s fashion said:

"I am proud of you that you are really taking care of yourself.🥰"

Source: YEN.com.gh