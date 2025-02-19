A young Ghanaian man who excelled in the National Science and Maths Quiz has attained another feat in life

Dr Kwaku Annoh Kissi has graduated from the University of Ghana Medical School and the NSMQ team congratulated him in an X post

Netizens who saw the post were impressed and congratulated him in the comments section of the X post

Former National Science and Maths Quiz contestant Dr Kwaku Annoh Kissi has attained another educational feat, by graduating from the University of Ghana Medical School (UGMS).

Dr. Annoh Kissi, who once dazzled Ghanaians with his brilliance in the NSMQ, has successfully transitioned from a science prodigy to a qualified doctor.

Former NSMQ winner, Dr Kwaku Annoh Kissi, delights as he graduates from the University of Ghana Medical School. Image source: NSMQ

His latest educational milestone was announced on the X page of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

As a student, Kwaku Annoh Kissi gained national recognition when he competed in and won the NSMQ, a highly competitive quiz that showcases the best science students from high schools across Ghana.

The young man from the St Peters Senior High School represented his school in 2018 and was among the contestants of the quiz who made their school proud.

Dr Kwaku Annoh Kissi and Dr Benjamin Fenny both represented St Peter's SHS at the 2018 NSMQ. Image source: NSMQ

He represented his school with Fenny Benjamin another contestant who also recently graduated as a Valedictorian of the Ghana Medical School.

At the end of the 2018 contest, the duo led their school to victory by amassing 45 points while their closest contender, West Africa SHS had 44 points, and Adisadel College trailed with 39 points.

Following his NSMQ success, he pursued his dream of becoming a medical doctor and after years of rigorous training and academic excellence, he has now completed his studies and earned the title of Doctor of Medicine.

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for Dr Annoh

Netizens who saw the post about the young man graduating from medical school were proud and extended their heartfelt congratulations in the comments section of the post.

@ForsonQuainoo wrote:

"Soar highest Jnr."

@realKwameOffei wrote:

"Congratulations."

@iametse wrote:

"Top guy!"

@KookoNdBeans wrote:

"Kissi!!! Dignitati Hominum."

@appoe_jr wrote:

"Light work 💙🖤."

@PLIESSTUNNA33 wrote:

"That’s him."

Source: YEN.com.gh