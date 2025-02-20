The NMSQ has come a long way as one of Ghana's prestigious contests that see senior high schools battling for supremacy in science and maths

The contest is over 30 years old and has experienced various transformations since its inception in 1993

Here are some amazing things you probably didn't know about the contest, including Prempeh College being the first school to win it

The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has become a household name in Ghana, captivating students, teachers, and alumni nationwide.

Each year, this competition brings students from different schools together to compete for the prestigious title of the best school in Ghana in science and mathematics.

But beyond the intense intellectual battles and school rivalries, there are many interesting facts about the competition that remain unknown to the average Ghanaian, including PRESEC Legon being the school with the most trophies.

Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Ghana’s most iconic quiz competition.

When did the NSMQ start?

The NSMQ was birthed in 1993 by Primetime Limited. In its early years, the quiz was aired exclusively on Ghana Television (GTV). However, today, it enjoys extensive coverage on various media platforms, including radio, online streaming, and social media.

Origin of NSMQ

The NSMQ was born on a tennis court. The idea was conceived during a tennis game at the University of Ghana, Legon, when Mr Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu, then managing director of Primetime, questioned why birds could stand on electric wires without being el*ctrocuted.

This curiosity led to the birth of a quiz programme that explains scientific concepts through competition. The programme was also introduced to explain complex science concepts in the simplest forms to not just students but the general public. However, the contest has grown to be one of the greatest among senior high schools.

First school to win

Prempeh College was the first school to win the trophy. Prempeh was crowned the NSMQ champion in 1994. However, PRESEC Legon has won the most trophies —seven in all.

How many schools have won the trophy?

So far, 11 schools, including St Thomas Aquinas, Prempeh College and PRESEC Legon, have claimed the NSMQ trophy. Mfantsipim Senior High School is the reigning champion of the quiz.

Longest serving Quiz mistress

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufman is the longest-serving quiz mistress. She's served from 2006 to date. Before taking up the role, Dr Eureka Emefa Adomako was the quiz mistress from 2001 to 2005. Dr Emefa Adomako took over from Prof Mariam Ewurama Addy of blessed memory, who chaired the quiz from 1993 to 2000.

No girls' school has won the trophy

No girls' school has ever won the NSMQ trophy since its inception in 1993.

Popular NSMQ theme song

The well-known NSMQ theme song was not created for the competition. It is actually Voi Che Sapete, a classical piece composed by Austrian musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the 18th century. The song’s Italian lyrics translate to "You who know what love is."

The trophy has transitioned over time

The NSMQ trophy has seen several design changes over the years, with each version reflecting the competition’s growing prestige. It remains one of the most highly coveted awards among senior high school students.

NSMQ projects

NSMQ’s impact goes beyond academics, driving infrastructure development in schools across Ghana. Alumni have contributed to building modern science labs to boost their alma mater’s chances of success in the competition.

Past contestants make it in life

Many past NSMQ champions have gone on to do amazing things as scientists, engineers and leaders in Ghana and beyond. Their journey continues to inspire young minds, proving that the competition is just the beginning of something great!

