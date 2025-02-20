Oseikrom Sikanii was involved in a serious car accident while travelling on Thursday, February 20, 2025

The popular rapper was admitted to the Manhyia District Hospital for medical attention after he sustained some minor injuries

The cause of Oseikrom Sikanii's accident has still yet to be determined but the rapper was discharged later from the hospital

Popular Ghanaian rapper Hansford Brefo, popularly known in the entertainment circles as Oseikrom Sikanii was involved in a serious car accident on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

Rapper Oseikrom Sikanii escapes with minor injuries after being involved in a serious car accident. Photo source: @oseikromsikanii_1

Source: Instagram

According to multiple reports, the rapper's car somersaulted several times on the road as he was travelling to an undisclosed location.

Oseikrom Sikanii took to his Snapchat Story to share the unfortunate news and express his gratitude to God for surviving the near-death experience on the road. He noted that he had lost his expensive jewellery including his gold teeth, rings, chains and bracelets in the accident. The exact cause and scene of the accident are still yet to be determined.

The rapper also shared a video of his head wound being attended to by a nurse after he was admitted to the Manhyia District Hospital at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana for medical attention.

Oseikrom Sikanii and his colleague Beeztrap KOTM at his album launch. Photo source: @oseikromsikanii_1

Source: Instagram

Oseikrom Sikanii suffered other minor injuries to various parts of his body, including deep cuts on his palm and face. He also shared a photo of his luxurious car, which had suffered severe damages after the accident.

Per reports, the rapper, who recently released a new album, described the experience as terrifying, especially since he had been in high spirits just moments before the crash.

Sharing videos of him posing with the car on the road after the accident, lamenting how that could have been his final memory.

Oseikrom Sikanii later shared a photo of him with a bandage on his right hand and a plaster on his forehead as he prepared to leave the hospital in his associate's car following his discharge.

Check out the social media post below:

Ghanaians sympathise with Oseikrom Sikanii

Fans and well-wishers have taken to social media to express relief over his survival. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from many Ghanaians on social media below:

phrancnero6 commented:

"Speedy recovery man."

kingninoballergh said:

"In situations like these, all you can do to help is say a prayer, support hospital bills and good advice. It could have been you or me."

4evalife commented:

"We thank God for his life. An album about how they tried to end him coming up."

akosuaserwaaofficial said:

"Thank God for his life🙏."

