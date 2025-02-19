Osanju and his father got many people emotional after a video of them enjoying family together time surfaced online

The popular TikToker and his father shared fond memories of Amonu who died recently

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have sympathised with Osanju and his father on their loss

An adorable video of popular Ghanaian TikToker Osanju spending time with his father has warned hearts online.

The viral video on TikTok showed the touching moment when Osanju was seen jokingly telling his father Agya K to change his seating position before something bad happens leading to his demise.

The comment sparked an immediate response from the elderly man who retorted that he was not going to die soon to be with his late wife in the afterlife.

Osanju then began to recall some attributes of his late mother whom he eulogised for being very protective and vocal.

His father also recounted an instance where Amonu testified on behalf of someone during the trial and helped the person win the case due to her ability to express herself.

"When you have the backing of Amonu, today she is no more, today where she used to sit is empty, there is nothing here. Nothing shows we even cooked. That is how things change. Since Amonu died I have been unable to sleep", Osanju said looking sad.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 39,000 likes and 500 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console Osanju on mother's demise

Social media users who took the comment section of the video comforted Osanju and his father on their loss.

Yaw Dwarkwaa wrote

"Kafra Agya K."

OBIDOBA commented:

"I lost my own mom but I pray others will live and eat their fruits of the labour."

Nero indicated:

"His still wearing his ring."

PearlOwusu added:

"Agya K is always finding something in his nose...May the lord protect him for us...Rest well Amonu."

Millicentantwiboamah added:

"Hmmm Amonu was like my mom she always said when my father died she will not marry again but unfortunately she died 3 years ago leaving my father."

user7883216815655 added:

"But it’s sad oo the husband is alone now Who is gonna cook for him.

peggybless305 added:

"This is like my dad and mum, My dad always thinks my mum will leave him first but now he has left us and will be buried in March."

Osanju loses TikTok account

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osanju was distraught after his original TikTok page was suspended days after his mother's passing.

The renowned TikTok user announced it on his backup page on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Looking visibly sad Osanju accused some TikTok users of reporting his account to be suspended.

Osanju appealed to his fans and followers to follow his backup page.

