Prophet George Asante is not happy with Mona Moblε's family and has expressed his displeasure in a video

He claimed the family of the TikTok sensation is making some negative statements about him, including claims that he's taking advantage of their relative

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some sympathised with the pastor while others pleaded with him to rescind his decision to return him

Prophet George Asante, the custodian of Ghanaian viral TikTok sensation, Mona Moblε, has expressed frustration over how the family of the former mentally challenged man has recently behaved.

In a video, the prophet called out Mona Moblε's family, describing them as ungrateful after they allegedly demanded money from him.

Prophet George Asante fumes as Mona Moblε's family demands money.

Source: TikTok

He explained that the family had granted interviews accusing him of taking advantage of their beloved relative. However, that was not the case.

How did Mona Moblε end up with the pastor?

Mona Moblε is a popular TikTok sensation who became famous due to his unique content and creative style. Unfortunately, later on in his career, he started experiencing mental health challenges.

Born Kofi Ampofo, he gained widespread attention after an interview where he frequently used the phrase "mona moblɛ," which translates to "you are all suffering" in Akan, highlighting societal issues.

In 2021, journalist facilitated his removal from the streets, providing medical and psychological assistance.

Despite initial improvements, Mona Moblɛ experienced a relapse and returned to street life. In 2024, Prophet George Asante of Oak Hills Charismatic Church intervened, leading to another transformation where Mona Moblɛ received care.

Mona Moblε's custodian is unhappy with his family.

Source: Instagram

As of February 2025, he appeared healthier and continued to engage with his followers on social media platforms.

Prophet Asante speaks

In expressing his displeasure, Prophet Asante stated that Mona Moblɛ's family claimed he had promised them money in exchange for allowing him to keep Mona Moblɛ in his care, but he failed to fulfil that promise.

The family also believes that there is money to be made on TikTok and that the prophet is profiting from Mona Moblɛ.

However, the truth is that he does not make any money from it. Instead, people on TikTok send gifts during live sessions, and that is the only income they receive from the app. Even then, Mona Moblɛ insists that the money be split so that the prophet can have a portion.

He, therefore, trashed claims that he was making a profit out of the man.

Watch the video below:

Mona Moblε resurfaces in viral video

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Ghanaian TikTok sensation Mona Moblε looking healthier and handsome previously surfaced on social media.

The mentally challenged man who gained notoriety over his famous mona moblε comment was seen in a video engaging his TikTok followers. He looked very healthy and neat as he interacted with his TikTok followers during the Live engagement.

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some were impressed with his transformation while others questioned if his situation was real.



