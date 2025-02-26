A new host has taken over Oyerepa FM/TV's popular talk show, Oyerepa Afutuo, leaving Auntie Naa's fans worried

Patricia Morgan Eshun has been the face of recent editions of the popular family and relationship show

Netizens who saw the video of the new host expressed mixed reactions as some questioned Auntie Naa's whereabouts while others speculated that she had resigned

Seasoned broadcaster Eunice Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa has been missing on recent episodes of her show, Oyerepa Afutuo.

A new host, Patricia Morgan Eshun has been the face of recent episodes of the Oyerepa Afutyo, leaving the fans of the regular host worried.

Viewers have questioned where their favorite host Auntie Naa is and why she's been missing from the scene recently. Others have also speculated that she's resigned from the Oyerepa FM/TV.

Where is Auntie Naa?

Patricia Morgan Eshun made her debut as the host of the show on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Viewers of the show hailed her as eloquent and a perfect match for Auntie Naa.

However, many still believed Auntie Naa was the perfect person for the show and were eager to know her whereabouts since she did not give prior notice of her absence to her viewers and listeners.

A social media user in an attempt to satisfy the curiosity of Auntie Naa's fans stated that the Oyerepa Afutuo host was on leave.

Who is Patricia Morgan Eshun

Patricia Morgan Eshun is also a seasoned journalist who has worked with various reputable media organisations. Patricia was working with Light FM before joining the Oyerepa team.

With many years of experience, she brings a fresh perspective to the show.

Netizens react to Auntie Naa's absence

Netizens, especially have reacted to Auntie Naa's absence on their favourite show. While some were impressed with Patricia's delivery, others were unhappy that a new host was introduced without any explanation from the media house.

