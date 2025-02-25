A video of Apostle Solomon Oduro hanging out with loved ones at a party has surfaced on social media

The renowned preacher was spotted in a video vibing with friends including Adwoa Jannis when he arrived at the celebration

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral video

Apostle Solomon Oduro, the former husband of Rev Charlotte Oduro seems to have gotten over his divorce quickly as recent videos of him show he is a happy man.

The Apostle was among the guests who recently graced a plush birthday party in Accra. He was invited to wine and dine with prominent personalities including some Ghanaian celebrities at Nana Poku Pobee's birthday dinner.

He was spotted in a video vibing with pretty women including Princess Adwoa Jannis and one Mrs Frimpong.

Apostle Oduro received a warm welcome at the event, with Princess Adwoa Jannis posing with him for a photo.

Afterwards, he exchanged pleasantries and joined celebrities including Akwaboah, Kwabena Kwabena and others at a table.

Apostle Solomon Oduro's video surfaced after he announced his divorce from Rev Charlotte Oduro.

Watch the video below:

Apostle Oduro divorces wife

Apostle Solomon Oduro recently announced his divorce from Rev Charlotte Oduro. In a press statement, he explained that the two had been divorced for a year.

He further explained that the decision had become necessary because all efforts at reconciliation proved futile. Apostle Oduro's recent videos, however, show he's living a good and happy life.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Apostle Oduro's party video

Netizens who saw the video of Apostle Oduro at the event expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post. While some hailed him, others were taken aback.

@Favour wrote:

"More love auntie."

@Major Prophet Kofi Nyame wrote:

"Hi, you're too close to her."

@Ernestina wrote:

Awwnn... This is beautiful."

@Fraternal Twins wrote:

"Eiiiii."

