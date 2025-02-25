Evangelist Suro Nyame Cuts Off Dreadlocks After His Release From Police Cell

Suro Nyame, the popular Ghanaian street preacher looked unrecognisable after his release from prison

This comes after the controversial evangelist heeded sound counsel to cut off his trademark dreadlocks

In a TikTok video, the man of God was seen giving thanks at the church of his godfather, Reverend Obofour

Ghanaian pastor Evangelist Suro Nyame cut off his dreadlocks a few days after his release from prison.

The popular man of God looked almost unrecognisable with a refined and younger-looking appearance.

Evangelist Suro Nyame heeds the advice of Rev Obofour to cut off his dreadlocks after his release from the police cell.

Evangelist Suro Nyame heeded wise counsel from senior Ghanaian pastor Reverend Obofour to do away with his dreadlocks.

"Daddy, Rev Obofour, I have heeded your advice to cut off my dreadlocks. God bless you. Your wish is my command, God bless you for everything, and I'm ready for you," Suro Nyame said.

Following his release, the evangelist visited Rev Obofour, whom he referred to as his godfather, to thank him and seek his forgiveness.

It was at this meeting that the church leader advised the young pastor to cut off his dreadlocks and turn over a new leaf.

In a video circulating on social media, Evangelist Suro Nyame was seen on his knees pleading with his godfather.

Evangelist Suro Nyame visits Rev Obofour's church to thank him and seek his forgiveness.

After accepting his forgiveness, Rev Obofour promised to mentor and nurture Suro Nyame into a better preacher of the gospel.

He further invited him to his house for a special dinner on February 25, 2025.

"Cut off your dreadlocks on Tuesday, then come home and let's have dinner. The president has invited me to a meeting with the clergy, and I will take you along. I will go everywhere with you," he said.

Why was Evangelist Suro Nyame arrested?

It will be recalled that Suro Nyame was recently arrested and detained at the Nima Police Station in Accra.

The street evangelist was reportedly arrested over a misunderstanding with his Germany-based girlfriend.

According to reports, the street evangelist was arrested by the police over alleged fraud charges, which his girlfriend had reported.

However, when news of his arrest was made public, Rev Obofour went to his rescue by securing bail for him.

Netizens drool over Suro Nyame's new look

After sharing the video of his new looks on social media, a section of Ghanaians on TikTok thronged the comments section to drool over Evangelist Suro Nyame.

Below are a few of the reactions to the video:

@BlacQTrendz said:

"U look good here bro keep being humble u will go far."

@PROPHETIC KING also said:

"See how you are looking handsome. God bless you ok."

@Kwabena Boga commented:

"But you look very handsome bro That is good for following Godfather's instruction."

@Prophet ponkuma also commented:

"Wow, handsome boy like you. you see how you are looking beautiful."

Evangelist Suro Nyame seeks prayers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Evangelist Suro Nyame asked Ghanaians to pray for him following his release from police cells.

In a TikTok video after his release, the man of God said the issues surrounding his arrest would have rendered him bankrupt.

While explaining the circumstance under which he was arrested, Evangelist Suro Nyame said he was betrayed by a close friend.

