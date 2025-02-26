Prof Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo expressed her joy after two of her daughters graduated from the University of Ghana on the same day

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana said one of her two daughters graduated Doctor of Pharmacy degree and the other with a Bachelor of Arts

Social media users who saw the post celebrating the two ladies congratulated the VC and her family for their academic achievement

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo, celebrated her two daughters who graduated from the university on the same day.

The VC described Friday, February 21, 2025, as a ‘double-do’ on a personal and professional level.

Prof Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo celebrates her two daughters who graduated from the University of Ghana. Photo credit: @nanaaba.appiahamfo

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post celebrating her daughters, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo said she and her family are grateful to God for his manifold blessings.

She added that one of her daughters, Dr Maame Araba Amfo was awarded a doctor of pharmacy degree while the other Efua Benyiwa Amfo graduated with a First Class honours in Bachelor of Arts.

“It was a double-do for me on Friday, personally and professionally. Both my daughters graduated from the University of Ghana. Dr. Maame Araba Amfo, with a doctor of pharmacy degree and Efua Benyiwa Amfo with a Bachelor of Arts first class honours.”

She prayed that God would guide the two ladies so they succeed in their future endeavours.

“As a family, we are grateful to God for His goodness and blessings. We are trusting God to guide them through their next steps,” she added.

Netizens congratulate VC’s daughters

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Prof Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo. Read them below:

Lydia Mosi said:

“This is truly fulfilling! Congratulations to the whole family 🤩.”

Austin Emielu said:

“Awesome! Congratulations Prof. You are truly leading by example. Regards to the family.”

Hilda Mantebea Boye wrote:

“This is really lovely! Congratulations 🎊. God bless you. May they continue to shine and make you proud.”

Thorstein Fretheim said:

“Wonderful news! A toast to Araba and Benyiwa for their academic achievements!😍.”

Philip Gyamfi wrote:

“Congratulations to the Amfo family. Dr. Maame Araba and Efua, thank you for making us proud. Keep Soaring🎉🎈🎊.”

Sharlene Afua Appiah said:

“Yaaaaay my babies did it!!! So so proud of you Sis❤️, our hubby and our girls. CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Ambrose Houphouet wrote:

“God has been Good. Congratulations VC and Senior Santa for raising such wonderful children. Congratulations Araba and Efua. We are proud of you.”

BeGreat D. Osei Wereko said:

“Such a great moment it was! This must be the doing of the Lord. Congratulations to Dr. Araba and Efua 🎊. I wish them great success in the journey ahead. Best wishes to the Amfo family.”

Patricia S Sarpong wrote:

“Congratulations and best wishes on their graduation. May God continue to guide their path as they endeavour to reach all their future goals🙏Congratulations to you and uncle Frank🥳🎉🥰.”

Grace Diabah said:

“Awwwww a proud mum you should indeed be. I bet I couldn't recognize Araba 😀 Congrats to them and of course to you and Agya Amfo🙌🙌.”

