Ghanaian journalist Umaru Sanda Amadu gifted his former primary school teachers and headmaster six television sets and cash

He travelled to Asutsuare Junction during the holidays to personally appreciate their role in his education

Social media users who saw the post celebrated the journalist for his thoughtfulness in the comment section

Seasoned Ghanaian journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu, gave his basic school headmaster and teachers a television set each to show his appreciation for their contribution to his education.

The popular journalist who works with Citi FM and Channel One TV said he gave them the gifts during the Christmas and New Year seasons.

In a post on Facebook, Umaru Sanda Amadu said he took six television sets and went to Asutsuare Junction in the Greater Accra Region to give to his teachers.

“During the December/ January break, I loaded my car boot with 6 television sets and drove to my village (Asutsuare Junction).”

“I managed to track down all my primary school teachers and headmaster. I gave each of them a tv set and added an envelope containing some money," he added.

Explaining the rationale behind his decision, Umaru Sanda Amadu said he decided to show his gratitude to his teachers for their role in his life.

“I decided to #RewardMyTeachers in my own small way before they go to heaven for the proverbial promised reward. I know I wouldn't have gotten this far if God hadn't used them to catapult me.”

The popular journalist said he made it public so others could also remember those who helped them and appreciate them.

“I'm publishing this so you may be inspired to also remember those who helped you on the road of success.”

Netizens applaud Umaru Sanda for gifting teachers

Kojo Boateng said:

"Proud of you my brother."

Ben Dotsei Malor wrote:

"Brilliant. Inspiring. Well done 👏 ✔️ 👍."

Manasseh Azure Awuni said:

"God bless you. Our teachers have done so much for us."

HaJia-XaLia QaaSsim wrote:

"This is awesome! And worth emulating. My slave you’ve done very well, Allah’s infinite Khair always."

Timothy Tayabnyi Ngnenbe said:

"Umaru Sanda Amadu, you've done the work of the Lord. Such are the men unto whom the gate of heaven would be opened to. God bless you."

Florence Sama Chuku wrote:

"Marvellous!!! Exactly as it should be…The Lord will replenish your coffers bountifully."

Ben Tee said:

"So Umaru Sanda Amadu me wey I helped you with kpeglo and also to gather gbee flo Inot do anything for you ? Ebi here we all dey."

D'general N. A Quaye Jr. wrote:

"This is truly inspiring! Continue to give the people of Asutsuare that hope and many more greats, will emerge from there. Peace, Love and harmony are the vibe."

Aboodiba Mathias said:

"Wow! Well done. In your small way, you remembered. Some people will give 10% , asking us to sacrifice for them to amass wealth."

Umaru Sanda earns a law degree

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian journalist, Umaru Sanda Amadu earned an LLB from Central University.

In a social media post, Umaru Sanda Amadu said this is a major step towards becoming a lawyer in Ghana.

Netizens congratulated him and wished him well as he moved on to achieve more.

