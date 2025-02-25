White ladies in Ghana visited an Accra market and danced to kpanlogo music with the women there

The two ladies seemed happy as they moved their bodies together with some market women who left their wares to enjoy with them

Several social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts

Two white ladies visiting Ghana as tourists went to a market in Accra, Ghana, and heard a kpanlogo beat from a speaker in a public place.

The music moved the two ladies so much they started to dance to it.

Two white ladies visiting Ghana dance to kpanlogo music in a market in Accra. Photo credit: Adam Hester & Igor Suka

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, some of the market women joined them to teach them how to move their bodies to the music well.

Others also stood back watching them and cheered the white ladies on as they danced and followed the moves of the market women.

The ladies were both wearing sleeveless tops. One wore a black top with a loose trouser while the other wore a green top with white shorts.

The one in the green top wore glasses and held her hair in a ponytail style. Meanwhile, the other lady did not wear glasses and did not hold her hair.

It was not clear if they went to the market with a tour guide. However, it could be that their tour guide took the video.

As of the time of publishing, the video had over 180,000 views with close to 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

White ladies dancing at Accra market praised

Some people who watched the video applauded the two ladies for their efforts. Others also shared their thoughts on how Ghanaians receive tourists.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @withAlvin on X. Read them below:

@Reecardofiston said:

“Honestly, Ghana is the best country in Africa anybody should visit. With 2 GHC data 📈 without no food you are good to go for the whole day.”

@evils_only wrote:

“Ghana is a country for fun and enjoyment cus there is no way this white go fi do this noise , dance and have fun like this in their own country Anka by this time dem charge dem for noise making and disturbing people.”

@aboagyekann1 said:

“If Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo and Bawumia were in power they would not come to Ghana because is not safe for them 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@obby_mens wrote:

“So for them they're tourists but if we go there de3 😂 they call us immigrants lmao 😂 funny world init.”

@IsidorehSankara said:

“White women now have natural curves—no BBL. African women need to step up; their edge is gone. And African men, anything less than Odogwu won’t cut it anymore!”

@omarafful1991 wrote:

“Asa bone nkum asase.”

Obroni in Ghana carried bucket of water

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a white lady carried a bucket of water on her head when she visited Ghana.

The video which was on social media saw the white lady called Elle immerse herself in Ghanaian culture.

Netizens who saw the video praised Elle for being down to earth.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh