Rex Omar, in a social media post, celebrated his daughter Mimi's graduation from the University of Ghana

The legendary musician shared a photo of himself with his beautiful wife Abiba and their daughter

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comment section to congratulate Rex Omar's daughter Mimi for her academic achievement

Mimi Omar Owusu Marfo, the daughter of legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Rex Omar has graduated from the University of Ghana.

The veteran musician took to his official Facebook page to share a photo of himself with his beautiful wife Abiba and their young daughter Mimi on the premises of their home.

In the photo, the Dada Di Da hitmaker beamed with pride as he stood beside his beautiful daughter Mimi who wore her graduation attire.

Rex Omar's daughter completed his tertiary education with a Bachelor of Science degree in Material Science and Engineering and was among a large group of students who recently graduated from the University of Ghana.

Mimi had previously completed her Senior High School education at Wesley Girls' Senior High School before gaining admission to the university a few years ago.

She becomes the latest child of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) board chairman to graduate from the university.

In 2015, the highlife legend's eldest daughter Anne Omar graduated with first-class honours in Fashion from Radford University College, a private university in East Legon, Accra. The tertiary institution is affiliated with Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Aside from Mimi and Anne Omar, Rex Omar and his wife Abiba Omar have two other children, a son and another daughter, Yaa who married her sweetheart in a plush ceremony in 2021.

Despite being a popular figure in the Ghanaian entertainment industry for over four decades after gaining prominence in 1989, Rex Omar has managed to keep his family out of the limelight and not much is known about his children.

The veteran musician first started his music career as a member of the highlife music group, Nakorex alongside fellow highlife artistes Nat Brew and Akosua Agyapong.

The group enjoyed relative success for a while before Rex Omar departed them to launch his solo career. As a solo artiste, he released multiple hit songs including Abiba, Dangerous and Di Dada Didi and landed an award nomination at the 2004 KORA All Africa Music Awards.

He was also nominated for the prestigious Artiste of the Year accolade at the 2005 edition of the Ghana Music Awards. He later transitioned from a full-time musician to the head position at the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO).

Below is Rex Omar's social media post:

Ghanaians congratulate Rex Omar's daughter after graduation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Lateef Abdul Razak commented:

"Congratulations to the end product of Abiba's acrobatics. She is the result of the song we danced to in those days."

De Maxie said:

"Beautiful "Frameable" Wall Photo for the Records. Congratulations."

Samson Poncho Quain commented:

"Wow! Congratulations to you and yours! This doesn't come easy at all. Kudos! 👏❤️🙏."

