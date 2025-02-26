George Oduro received three out of the six awards available during the 2025 KNUST Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony

When his achievement was shared on social media, several people from his alma mater attested to his brilliance

Social media users who saw the post congratulated him and wished him well in his future endeavours

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A former student of St Peters Senior High School in the Eastern region has made himself and his alma mater proud after he received three out of the six awards during the 2025 KNUST Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony.

George Oduro is a fifth-year Pharmacy student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

George Oduro an old student of St Peter's SHS received three of six awards during the 2025 KNUST Pharmacy White Coat Ceremony. Photo credit: @spyroGgg

Source: Twitter

A post on @Thevoklive indicated that during the university’s White Coat Ceremony, he was adjudged best student in Pharmaceutical chemistry, Pharmacognosy, and Pharmacology.

According to the Ghana Pharmaceutical Students' Association, KNUST., this is the first time deserving students in each department were awarded during a White Coat ceremony. This ceremony was the ninth since its inception in the university.

In a post on X, it stated:

“Introducing a new tradition: special recognition awards for outstanding students in each department and the overall top performer in Rx26.”

George Oduro emerged as the most decorated PharmD student at the 9th White Coat Ceremony. Two other students, Yahaya Mubarik Mbeinba and Delali Akusika Dotse shared the three left awards among themselves.

Delali Akusika Dotse received one award while Yahaya Mubarik Mbeinba got two of the prizes.

The White Coat Ceremony is a ritual in some schools of medicine and other health-related fields that marks the student's transition from the study of preclinical to clinical health sciences.

Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technolgy (KNUST). Photo credit: @Thevoklive

Source: Twitter

For the fifth-year KNUST Pharmacy students it was a moment of joy as they went through the ceremony to signify an end to their preclinical stage.

St Peter's alumnus congratulated over white coat achievement

Several people commented on the post shared by @Thevoklive on X. Many attested to George Oduro’s brilliance while he was in St Peter’s. Others congratulated him for his academic achievement.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post. Read them below:

@JoshDylan190848 said:

"A St. Peter's boy can not fail" - Mr Nyamadie😑."

@kingdacosty1 wrote:

"Guy no ankasa waben."

@Michael16088833 said:

"He's from Old jejeti... Mama peace Ba 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🎉."

@sexouttahere wrote:

"No matter how hard the course is, someone will make it look easy."

@dfwEddie said:

"Ask him who taught him chemistry 🙈."

@korletey00 wrote:

"Then he dey foucauld house a proud perscoba."

@_i_am_frank said:

"@spyroGgg‼️Quiet, respectful and extremely unassuming. Met him somewhere in 2018/19 at Abakrampah, and it was obvious this young lad had greatness bestowed on him. Large up young king and congratulations are in order!"

UCC Congregation: Prempeh College alumnus receives award

Dr Theophilus Tetteh, an alumnus of Prempeh College, was adjudged the best student in family medicine at the University of Cape Coast.

His achievement was shared on the official page of the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences Student Association.

Several netizens congratulated him for his academic feat and wished him well.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh