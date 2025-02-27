A Ghanaian lady left Ghana for the United Kingdom and shared a video of all the foods she carried to the foreign nation

The lady in the video shared the reason she took some of the food items she packed for the travel

Several social media users thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the video

A Ghanaian lady showed all the food items she had travelled with from Ghana to the United Kingdom and gave reasons for bringing some of them.

The lady put her travelling bag down and removed the food items one after the other to show what she got. She probably could have been packing while showing the food.

Ghanaian lady shares a video showing all the foodstuff and other items she travelled with to the UK. Photo credit: @abena.buadu.9

In a Facebook post, the lady showed she took food like kenkey, kebab, palm oil, beans, Miss Cookie Spices, pig feet salted beef, and fufu powder.

There was also dry fish, shito, plantain chips, full dried goat, chocomilo, African star fruit popularly called alansa, sobolo, akyeke from Nima, Milk, seasonings, local cereals, pebbles, TomTom, Hair for braiding, hair tools, beverages, some medicines and kebab pepper.

The lady explained that she bought Miss Cookie Spices because she could not live without them.

“I can’t do without them,” she said.

For the shito, she said her aunt in Ghana made them for her and thanked her for her kindness. She brought the medicines because she needed a prescription before buying them in the UK.

On the wigs and hair for braiding the lady said she bought them in Ghana because they are expensive in the UK.

Netizens comment on food taken to UK

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Jayne Buadu on Facebook. Read them below:

Stephanie Gyamfi said:

“Aaaaah I don’t get this… why is she bringing this on social media? The next news we will hear is that a couple of customs agents will be knocking on her door.”

Dell Alexis Abla replied:

“Stephanie Gyamfi how? They check everything before you enter the country with it ana? The way Americans can do thorough checks there is nothing in your possession they don't know.lol.”

Mansah Asare wrote:

“Carrying kenkey doesn’t make any sense. It’s heavy and readily available in most Ghana markets.”

Jacinta Yirerong said:

“Lol. Charley I hope she isn’t lasting more than a month o. Coz from experience this finishes too quickly. Lol.”

Onyame Doba wrote:

“How did you pack it in a way that they did not throw it away? Show me.”

Amoaba Aba Amoah Amoah said:

“These are the people that get us checked at the airport. Why bring our private issues online..sister whyyyy….🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh